Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 25, 2012: Higley Flow State Park in South Colton has never been short on charm, but it lacked adequate amenities to make the park accessible. That no longer will be the case, thanks to fundraising efforts and $500,000 in grants from the state. On Thursday, the Friends of Higley Flow and state officials broke ground on the new Higley Trail Lodge. The lodge will function as an educational center and a warming hut in the winter and will include a sheltered porch, an assembly room and restrooms.
25 years ago
May 25, 1997: St. Lawrence University will invest up to $1 million in refurbishing Canton’s businesses and houses. The $1 million was approved by the school’s board of trustees Friday and announced by St. Lawrence President Daniel F. Sullivan during Saturday’s graduation. The school plans to work with the local government and businesses to use the money to improve the aesthetic and economic qualities of Canton. The money will come from the school’s endowment.
50 years ago
May 25, 1972: The new Watertown State Office Building complex was formally dedicated Wednesday afternoon before a crowd of about 450 persons. Following the ceremonies, the public was given the opportunity to tour the new building and see typical office floors and the Court of Claims facilities. An exhibit of North Country art works in the lobby and two musical concerts added to the dedication festivities.
75 years ago
May 25, 1947: Watertown posts of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsored a joint Poppy Day observance in Watertown today. Sales girls, starting as early as Friday night, offered an estimated 25,000 of the artificial flowers to the public.
100 years ago
May 25, 1922: A peck of corn and rye was found to be the cause of a Fourth ward, Ogdensburg, sewer being blocked yesterday. The mash evidently had been emptied into the sewer by a home distiller who thought this was the best way to get rid of the concoction. As sewer troubles have been more frequent this spring, the authorities are beginning to wonder if this is another of the damaging results that the wets claim are attributable to the 18th amendment.
125 years ago
May 25, 1897: A neighborhood “bee” has been appointed for June 3 to improve the grounds of the cemetery at Sanford Corners. All interested are invited to be present and help in the work.
150 years ago
May 25, 1872: We cannot understand how it is that the little rag-a-muffins about the city are so frequently allowed the front seats at the Hall at most of the entertainments. Their antics last evening so annoyed the performance of the Quintette Club that Mr. Schultze was tempted to give up the performance, and soon afterwards took occasion to give one of the urchins a pretty little German lecture.
The world
1865: In Mobile, Ala., around 300 people are killed when an ordnance depot explodes.
1925: John T. Scopes is indicted for teaching human evolution in Tennessee.
1935: Jesse Owens of Ohio State University breaks three world records and ties a fourth at the Big Ten Conference Track and Field Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
1953: Nuclear weapons testing: At the Nevada Test Site, the United States conducts its first and only nuclear artillery test.
1953: The first public television station in the United States officially begins broadcasting as KUHT from the campus of the University of Houston.
1955: In the United States, a night-time F5 tornado strikes the small city of Udall, Kan., killing 80 and injuring 273. It is the deadliest tornado to ever occur in the state and the 23rd deadliest in the U.S.
1961: Apollo program: U.S. President John F. Kennedy announces, before a special joint session of the U.S. Congress, his goal to initiate a project to put a “man on the Moon” before the end of the decade.
1968: The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Mo., is dedicated.
1977: “Star Wars” (retroactively titled “Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope”) is released in theaters.
1979: John Spenkelink, a convicted murderer, is executed in Florida; he is the first person to be executed in the state after the reintroduction of capital punishment in 1976.
1986: The Hands Across America event takes place.
2001: Erik Weihenmayer becomes the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest, in the Himalayas, with Dr. Sherman Bull.
2008: NASA’s Phoenix lander touches down in the Green Valley region of Mars to search for environments suitable for water and microbial life.
2011: Oprah Winfrey airs her last show, ending her 25-year run of The Oprah Winfrey Show.
2012: The SpaceX Dragon becomes the first commercial spacecraft to successfully rendezvous and berth with the International Space Station.
2018: Ireland votes to repeal the Eighth Amendment of their constitution that prohibits abortion in all but a few cases, choosing to replace it with the Thirty-sixth Amendment of the Constitution of Ireland.
