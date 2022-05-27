Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 27, 2012: The novel “Fifty Shades of Grey” by E.L. James has barely touched the shelves at Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library since it was added to the catalogue in April. According to library Director Barbara J. Wheeler, the book currently has 19 local holds, and she does not understand the hype behind it. “We didn’t buy it initially because it was criticized as not well-written,” she said. “We responded to demand.” The North Country Library System owns a total of 18 copies; there are currently 83 holds on them.
25 years ago
May 27, 1997: The state has hired a firm to market vacant psychiatric center properties and will soon begin accepting bids from parties interested in buying. The St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center is one of 20 state-owned facilities whose vacant property is for sale. A few years ago, an osteopathic college on Long Island considered setting up a satellite school on the psychiatric center’s campus, but the sale never materialized. Ogdensburg officials have pointed out that the conditions of the psychiatric center buildings are a hindrance in finding new uses for them.
50 years ago
May 27, 1972: The village of Canton Housing Authority has selected a developer and a site for a 100-apartment senior citizen building and geriatric day care center. The price is $2,198,000, the developer is Algonquian Construction, Ogdensbuerg, and the site is on Riverside Drive.
75 years ago
May 27, 1947: The police department now owns a three-wheel motorcycle, purchased for use in traffic control operations, especially in the business section. The new silver-colored motorcycle is expected to become a familiar sight in the city in the continuing fight of the department against double parkers. Using the new motorcycle, a patrolman is enabled to check parking without leaving the vehicle.
100 years ago
May 27, 1922: Interest in the boat races to be held in Clayton on Decoration day is growing stronger every minute. The cup and prizes are on exhibition in the National Exchange bank window. The prizes consist of $25 in gold.
125 years ago
May 27, 1897: In the case of Mrs. Mary McMullin, who was awarded $500 damages against William H. Moshier, for slanderous words uttered concerning her character, the costs amounted to $113.91. A few hours after the verdict was rendered, Moshier paid the judgement and left town.
150 years ago
May 27, 1872: Will Watertown celebrate the Fourth of July? Why not have a balloon ascension? Prof. Squires has received a number of applications for his mammoth balloon on that day, but we believe he has made no permanent arrangement for the occasion. Watertown, we think, can obtain this attraction if she will apply in season.
The world
1933: The Walt Disney Company releases the cartoon “Three Little Pigs,” with its hit song “Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?”
1937: In California, the Golden Gate Bridge opens to pedestrian traffic, creating a vital link between San Francisco and Marin County, Calif.
1998: Oklahoma City bombing: Michael Fortier is sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined $200,000 for failing to warn authorities about the terrorist plot.
2001: Members of the Islamist separatist group Abu Sayyaf seize twenty hostages from an affluent island resort on Palawan in the Philippines; the hostage crisis would not be resolved until June 2002.
2006: The 6.4 Mw Yogyakarta earthquake shakes central Java with an MSK intensity of VIII (Damaging), leaving more than 5,700 dead and 37,000 injured.
2016: Barack Obama is the first president of United States to visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and meet Hibakusha.
2017: Andrew Scheer takes over after Rona Ambrose as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
2018: Maryland Flood Event: A flood occurs throughout the Patapsco Valley, causing one death, destroying the entire first floors of buildings on Main Street in Ellicott City, and causing cars to overturn.
