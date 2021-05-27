Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 27, 2011: The grand opening of the downtown Watertown Family YMCA’s Health Seeker Center was celebrated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. After about four months of construction, the $1 million renovation is open for community use. The facility features a two-level cardiovascular center overlooking Public Square, with additional meeting rooms for one-on-one instruction.
25 years ago
May 27, 1996: Ridgeview Lanes on Washington Street Road will reopen, says the manager of the boarded-up bowling alley. The windows and doors of Ridgeview Lanes and Blueridge Country Club were covered up with plywood last week after the businesses closed on May 19. Ridgeview Lanes was opened as Watertown Bowl in 1958. New owners changed the name to Northland Bowl in 1987 before closing it in 1990. It opened as Ridgeview Lanes in 1992.
50 years ago
May 27, 1971: Mrs. Lesley Frost Ballantine, daughter of poet Robert Frost, visited the Griffiths Art Center at St. Lawrence University Tuesday to view the collection of memorabilia from the literary and family life of the poet which she has loaned the university. Frost received an honorary degree from St. Lawrence in 1936, and his wife, Elinor White Frost, was an 1895 graduate of the university.
75 years ago
May 27, 1946: The historic Major General Jacob Brown mansion of Georgian architecture and limestone construction in the village of Brownville was thrown open to the public again Sunday afternoon, approximately 150 interested people being shown through. On June 5 there will be a dinner at the Brownville hotel to start the campaign to raise $7,500 to be used in restoring the mansion and operating it as a pubic institution.
100 years ago
May 27, 1921: A big road oiler owned by the Barret company, which began work today oiling the streets of Potsdam, broke through a blind bridge over an underground creek at the corner of Waverly and Broad streets shortly before noon today. Two operators of the truck were thrown off but were not hurt. The oiler rests this afternoon with its nose tilted in the air. It was somewhat damaged but not seriously.
125 years ago
May 27, 1896: On account of a few cases of scarlet fever in Black River, the board of education had thought best to close the school for a week. The cases have been quarantined and no further spread of the disease is expected.
150 years ago
May 27, 1871: Mr. Fred C. Nims, who has spent the last winter in Florida, called upon us this morning and introduced a couple of pet alligators, each about a foot long. They are sprightly little creatures and have a great deal of mouth. They will be interesting pets until they attain their full size, about 16 feet in length, when Mr. Nims proposes to give them free tickets back to Florida.
The world
1969: Construction begins on Walt Disney World in Florida.
1972: President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet Communist Party chief Leonid Brezhnev sign an arms reduction agreement.
