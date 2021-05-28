Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 28, 2011: Watertown police are trying to find out who damaged three greens and took several items from the Ives Hill Country Club. Besides damaged greens, two golf ball washers, benches, tee markers and sand trap rakes were taken. Repairs to the greens and replacement items will cost as much as $1,700. The country club has had ongoing problems with vandalism in recent weeks.
25 years ago
May 28, 1996: Three buildings will be demolished at State and Arlington streets to make way for a new Rite Aid store, a Rochester developer has proposed. The proposal calls for buildings that house Caskinette Auto Sales and Wheat Hill Discount Food and Beverage and a storage building used by Cheney Tire to be torn down make way for an 11,248-square-foot store. The company is purchasing four parcels in total.
50 years ago
May 28, 1971: Work is progressing on the reconstruction of 3.33 miles of Route 12D from the Lewis-Oneida County line to a point about one-half mile north of the bridge over the White River just beyond Talcottville. The project involves the complete reconstruction and widening of the road, as well as the elimination of hazardous curves and a new bridge over the river.
75 years ago
May 28, 1946: The New York State Institute for the Study of Malignant Disease was renamed the Roswell Park Memorial Institute today to encourage early diagnosis and treatment of cancer symptoms. The change was made to remove from the public mind the idea that a visit to the institute was something fearful and to be avoided. The institute cares for patients from a large section of upstate New York.
100 years ago
May 28, 1921: A large tank that will be located near the bear’s cage at the city park zoo, is now being contracted for the purpose of harboring the several alligators that have been given to the city. At the present time the only animals at the city park are the bear, four owls, and numerous rabbits, guinea pigs and Belgian hares. Within the next few months it is expected that there will be several other buildings to harbor the foxes and hedgehogs that have been presented to the zoo.
125 years ago
May 28, 1896: The house of John Nelson, five miles from Natural Bridge, in Aldrich Settlement, came near being destroyed by fire one day last week. The fire burned through the partition between two rooms, and burned a hole through the roof several feet square. Damage was assessed at $30.
150 years ago
May 28, 1871: A couple of ladies standing near the Arcade on Saturday evening, “took a note” of the various colors of flowers on ladies hats as they entered the Arcade. In fifteen minutes, 103 spring hats with pink flowers “passed that way.” The majority in favor of pink was overwhelming. Ladies, please take notice.
The world
1805: Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned in Milan, Italy.
1830: Congress authorizes Indian removal from all states to the western Prairie.
1863: The 54th Massachusetts, a regiment of African-American recruits, leaves Boston, headed for Hilton Head, S.C.
1871: The Paris commune is suppressed by troops from Versailles.
1900: Britain annexes the Orange Free State in South Africa.
1940: Belgium surrenders to Germany.
1953: “Melody,” the first animated 3-D cartoon in Technicolor, premiers.
1961: Amnesty International, a human rights organization, is founded.
