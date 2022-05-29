The north
10 years ago
May 29, 2012: Amvets Post 265 may build a new facility on the site of the old Parishville town barn. The Parishville Town Council voted unanimously last week to approve a 99-year lease with Amvets for the property, pending a legal review by each side’s attorneys. For nearly two years, the barn has sat abandoned on Route 72. Meanwhile, the Amvets’ current building is nearly 125 years old, and heating bills can top $500 a month.
25 years ago
May 29, 1997: Residents reporting mysterious lights in the sky in late-night hours this week are probably seeing flares being released from Air Force planes over Fort Drum, a post spokesman said. A-10s have been releasing flares with 2 million candlepower brightness over the ranges of Fort Drum from Tuesday through tonight. Officials at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield said that is the most plausible explanation for the lights, but they aren’t sure why the reports are concentrated over the Chaumont area.
50 years ago
May 29, 1972: Preliminary plans and schematic drawings for a proposed $2,000,000 Tupper Lake Civic Center were reviewed at an open meeting. The architect’s concept showed a structure with the roof reaching virtually to ground level and with bleachers designed on one roof structure. The facility could accommodate such sports as basketball, roller skating, tennis, ping pong, squash and gymnastics, and an indoor swimming pool.
75 years ago
May 29, 1947: Watertown’s municipal airport today became a permanent port of entry for entry and departure of planes flying between the United States and Canada, it was announced in Washington. Meanwhile, the airport commission on Wednesday signed a lease with the Civil Aeronautics administration for a small plot of land at the airport for buildings to house the C.A.A.’s plan for voice operation 24 hours a day of the federal airways radio range station at Baggs Corners.
100 years ago
May 29, 1922: Campbells Point is to be thrown open to the public Decoration day and no admission fee will be charged, it having been decided to let the public in free on that day.
125 years ago
May 29, 1897: A shock of earthquake was felt in Northern New York at about 10:22 last night. The shock lasted over a minute and was very manifest. It appeared to be in the shape of an undulating motion. Houses were rocked very perceptibly. The manifestation was undoubtedly the strongest evidenced here in some years.
150 years ago
May 29, 1872: S.D. Hungerford proposes building several fine dwellings on his new street in Adams, called “Hungerford avenue.” Mr. H. is making frequent additions to his already extensive farming facilities.
The world
1985: Amputee Steve Fonyo completes cross-Canada marathon at Victoria, British Columbia, after 14 months.
1999: Space Shuttle Discovery completes the first docking with the International Space Station.
2004: The National World War II Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C.
2015: One World Observatory at One World Trade Center opens.
