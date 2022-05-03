Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 3, 2012: The 10th Mountain Division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team at Fort Drum will participate in a six-month test of new rules allowing women to take jobs closer to the front line. The test period will allow female soldiers in jobs such as intelligence officer to perform those roles in infantry units. The test is a product of a Pentagon policy change intended to give women opportunities to compete for positions they previously were forbidden from filling because they were considered too dangerous.
25 years ago
May 3, 1997: There will not be a Miss Northern Tier competing at the annual Miss New York State pageant in Watertown in June because organizers in Massena abandoned plans to choose one. The competition was to have been held at Flanders Inn this weekend but was canceled when organizers could not raise enough money to pay the show’s expenses and post a scholarship for its winner.
50 years ago
May 3, 1972: For the first time in three years no state-authorized wiretaps have been reported in Northern New York. According to the annual report by the Administrative Office of United States Courts, there were 81 state-approved wiretaps in Upstate New York last year, leading to 184 arrests. In 1970 there were two taps in Clinton County and one in St. Lawrence, both involving drugs.
75 years ago
May 3, 1947: The Alexandria Bay village standpipe on Rockwell street will be painted green this year to blend in with the foliage. Many island residents have complained of the black pipe jutting up into the air and presenting an eyesore. Mrs. Nils R. Johanesson, daughter of the late George C. Boldt, will furnish the paint if the color would be changed to green.
100 years ago
May 3, 1922: Land about Perch Lake may be selected by the federal government as the site of one of the refugees for migratory game birds to be established provided the bill now before congress is passed. George A. Lawyer, chief game warden, said that he has had this location in mind should congress pass the federal license act sponsored by him.
125 years ago
May 3, 1897: Thomas H. Bradley, who has been a popular salesman in the employ of W. W. Conde, the hardware dealer, for the past 15 years, has resigned his position and will soon establish a new hardware store in the Fairbanks block at No. 21 Court street. Mr. Bradley is an estimable young man and his friends will be glad to hear of his success.
150 years ago
May 3, 1872: Heavy blockade of ice in the lake and bay at Sackets Harbor, which extends for miles upon miles over the water as far as the eye can reach. The B. Eveleigh, which cleared the port April 30th, was obliged to return on account of the ice. It is reported that there are a number of vessels now in the ice in the lake.
The world
1948: The Supreme Court rules that movie studios must sell off its theaters, breaking apart a huge monopoly forming within the film industry.
1952: The first airplane lands at the geographic North Pole.
1971: James Earl Ray, Martin Luther King Jr.‘s assassin, is caught in a jail break attempt.
1979: Margaret Thatcher becomes the first woman prime minister of Great Britain.
1982: A British submarine sinks Argentina’s only cruiser during the Falkland Islands War.
