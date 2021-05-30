The north
10 years ago
May 30, 2011: Tractor Supply plans to open its fourth St. Lawrence County store in Gouverneur. A proposal to place the 19,000-square-foot store in the plaza where Fashion Kraze was located is expected to come before the village Planning Board June 9. Peebles, which has a department store in Ogdensburg, may also move into the plaza. The plaza is also home to Family Dollar, which is expected to move after it constructs its own building on East Main Street.
25 years ago
May 30, 1996: The lawyer for Caskinette Auto Sales said his clients have a lease on their property through 1997 and have no intentions of leaving before then, despite reports that the property is about to become the home of a new Rite Aid store. The property where the dealership is, at the corner of State and Arlington streets in Watertown, is one of four parcels that Laker Development Group, Rochester, is purchasing to make way for a new 11,248-square-foot Rite Aid store and parking lot.
50 years ago
May 30, 1971: The Mississippi River may be down to its last wooden stern-wheeled passenger boat, but a $150,000 replica, fabricated entirely of steel at the Blount Marine Corporation shipyard in Warren, R.I., will become part of the Thousand Islands fleet of the Uncle Sam Boat Tours at Alexandria Bay this summer. The Island Wanderer will join her sister ship, Alexandria Belle, for regular cruises and can accommodate 225 passengers.
75 years ago
May 30, 1946: The Farmers Market operating at the fairgrounds will open Saturday for the first time since it closed for the winter last October. There is expected to be a plentiful supply of asparagus, rhubarb, eggs, dressed and live poultry, baked goods, plants for garden planting, buttermilk, needlework and fancy goods.
100 years ago
May 30, 1921: The war-style ambulance manufactured by the H. H. Babcock company for the City hospital has been improved by the installation of a stretcher lifting apparatus, making possible the carrying of two persons with ease and safety. The new apparatus makes it possible to lift the stretcher to its position with ease by turning the crank with one hand.
125 years ago
May 30, 1896: A large yacht house is being erected on Hart island, Alexandria Bay, by Contractor S. G. Pope. Mr. Boldt and family expect to occupy the island about June 1.
150 years ago
May 30, 1871: Knowlton Bro.’s Paper-Mill is being increased in capacity, by the addition of new apparatus and machinery, to an extent that it will turn out two tons of finished paper every twenty-four hours. Considering that they make only what is called hard paper, which brings from twenty-three to twenty-six cents per pound, the gross productions of the mill amount to about $1,000 per day.
The world
1783: The first American daily newspaper, the Pennsylvania Evening Post, begins publishing in Philadelphia.
1814: The First Treaty of Paris is declared, returning France to its 1792 borders.
1848: William Young patents the ice cream freezer.
1854: The Kansas-Nebraska Act repeals the Missouri Compromise.
1868: Memorial Day begins when two women place flowers on both Confederate and Union graves.
1889: The brassiere is invented.
1912: U.S. Marines are sent to Nicaragua to protect American interests.
1913: The First Balkan War ends.
1921: The U.S. Navy transfers the Teapot Dome oil reserves to the Department of the Interior.
1942: The Royal Air Force launches the first 1,000 plane raid over Germany.
1971: NASA launches Mariner 9, the first satellite to orbit Mars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.