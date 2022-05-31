Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 31, 2012: If all goes well, the Clayton Distilling Co. could be in operation after the first of the year. The Jefferson County Planning Board reviewed site plans Tuesday for the 2,240-square-foot distilling operation on Route 12, just outside the village of Clayton. The site plans also must be approved by the Clayton Village Planning Board. Co-owner Michael L. Aubertine hopes to hold a groundbreaking event in a couple of weeks.
25 years ago
May 31, 1997: With a $70 million jackpot for Saturday’s drawing, Lotto fever is building and north country stores are getting ready for a busy weekend. Many are planning for extra staff to keep the lines down and make sure non-Lotto customers don’t have to wait long. This is the state lottery’s third biggest jackpot. The largest was in January 1991, with nine players sharing $90 million. The second largest prize was $72.5 million, shared by four winners in October 1994, lottery officials said.
50 years ago
May 31, 1972: After Oct. 1, a new state law will require a small license plate sticker inside the front windshield of all motor vehicles. The sticker will match the regular plate and vehicle registration number. Because the window sticker will not be easily removed, it is hoped it will discourage car thieves from stealing plates from vehicles to put on other stolen cars.
75 years ago
May 31, 1947: Colorful Memorial Day ceremonies were held at the Living Memorial at Thompson Park entrance Friday morning. Featuring the service was the dedication of the American Legion contributed flagstaff and the flag given by Veterans of Foreign Wars to the Men’s Garden club for the Living Memorial to those from this area who gave their lives in World War II.
100 years ago
May 31, 1922: Not an automobile collision occurred in the city of Watertown on Decoration Day, it was reported at police headquarters this morning. Only three accidents occurred in the highways leading into the city.
125 years ago
May 31, 1897: The veterans of Joe Spratt post, G.A.R. appeared in their uniforms yesterday morning and, assembling at the post rooms, marched to State Street M. E. church for the first services of Memorial Sunday. The Women’s Relief Corps also attended in a body. The altar and the pulpit were decorated with American flags and the church was crowded.
150 years ago
May 31, 1872: Those who have known the “Old Arsenal” on Arsenal street, and from which the latter took its name, will know it no more. The march of civilization has swallowed it up, and torn it down, and its ancient bricks will appear in other places. It was built before the war of 1812.
The world
1909: The National Negro Committee, forerunner to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), convenes for the first time.
1911: The RMS Titanic is launched in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
1911: The President of Mexico Porfirio Díaz flees the country during the Mexican Revolution.
1921: The Tulsa race massacre kills at least 39, but other estimates of black fatalities vary from 55 to about 300.
1951: The Uniform Code of Military Justice takes effect as the legal system of the United States Armed Forces.
1955: The U.S. Supreme Court expands on its Brown v. Board of Education decision by ordering district courts and school districts to enforce educational desegregation “at all deliberate speed.”
1971: In accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act passed by the U.S. Congress in 1968, observation of Memorial Day occurs on the last Monday in May for the first time, rather than on the traditional Memorial Day of May 30.
1985: United States–Canada tornado outbreak: Forty-one tornadoes hit Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Ontario, leaving 76 dead.
2005: Vanity Fair reveals that Mark Felt was “Deep Throat”.
2008: Usain Bolt breaks the world record in the 100m sprint, with a wind-legal (+1.7 m/s) 9.72 seconds
2010: Israeli Shayetet 13 commandos boarded the Gaza Freedom Flotilla while still in international waters trying to break the ongoing blockade of the Gaza Strip; nine Turkish citizens on the flotilla were killed in the ensuing violent affray.
2013: The asteroid 1998 QE2 and its moon make their closest approach to Earth for the next two centuries.
2013: A record breaking 2.6 mile wide tornado strikes El Reno, Oklahoma, United States, causing eight fatalities and over 150 injuries.
2016: Syrian civil war: The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launch the Manbij offensive, in order to capture the city of Manbij from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).
2017: A car bomb explodes in a crowded intersection in Kabul near the German embassy during rush hour, killing over 90 and injuring 463.
2019: A shooting occurs inside a municipal building at Virginia Beach, Virginia, leaving 13 people dead, including the shooter, and four others injured.
