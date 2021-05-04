Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 4, 2011: Military installations worldwide have increased their security after the death of Osama bin Laden, and 10th Mountain Division officials want north country residents to be alert. Citizens who see any suspicious activity can call the Jefferson Country Sheriff’s Department or the post’s anonymous tip line. Commuters to Fort Drum might experience longer wait times at the gates and people might be asked to show identification while entering buildings on base.
25 years ago
May 4, 1996: North county school libraries got faster access to each other’s books this week at the activation of a new Internet database that links the holdings of 52 libraries. Computer users around the world can browse the electronic card catalogs of school districts, colleges and public libraries in Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida and Herkimer counties, request material through a local library and receive it within a few days.
50 years ago
May 4, 1971: Seven packages sent to the men at the 18th Surgical Hospital, Quang Tri Air Base , Vietnam, by the auxiliary of Army & Navy Post 61, American Legion, have given the men a “big lift,” according to Spec. 4 Darrel D. Rippeteau. Specialist Rippeteau and a Red Cross Worker delivered the parcels April 1.
75 years ago
May 4, 1946: Some one solved any personal shortage of lamp shades they might have had Thursday by removing a dozen of them from behind an Ogdensburg furniture store. Mess and Chase reported that the shades were taken from the alley in the rear of the Ford and Isabella street store.
100 years ago
May 4, 1921: A large sign, requesting onlookers not to annoy the animals, will soon be placed at the city park zoo. Such a sign is necessary as it has become customary during the last few weeks for persons to poke sticks at the bear cub and arouse the animal’s anger. Most of the annoyance comes from men, while in some cases small children also contribute to bothering the animals.
125 years ago
May 4, 1896: Saturday morning is usually a very busy four hours for local merchants on Public Square, but the majority of them found time last Saturday to take a five minute view of a feminine cycler who bore a resemblance to the “New Woman in Bloomers.” That the merchants, clerks, pedestrians, shoppers and corner loafers enjoyed the bloomer costume was fully evidenced by the searching looks spread over their countenances.
150 years ago
May 4, 1871: A lake tug, bound for Oswego, having in tow four lumber barges, was overtaken by the gale on Sunday night of last week and two of the barges lost their deck loads of pine lumber, amounting to one hundred and fifty feet. They all succeeded in getting in port without further damage.
The world
1776: Rhode Island declares independence from England.
1927: A balloon soars over 40,000 feet for the first time.
1942: The United States begins food rationing.
1961: Thirteen civil rights activists, dubbed Freedom Riders, begin a bus trip through the South.
1970: Ohio National Guardsmen open fire on student protesters at Kent State University, killing four and wounding nine others.
