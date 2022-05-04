Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 4, 2012: SUNY Canton is experiencing a surge in enrollment, but not all those new students are filling parking spaces and dormitories. The big increase is in students taking online courses. In 2000, 99 students participated in four online courses. By 2010, that number had grown to 3,232 students enrolled in 142 online courses. SUNY Canton now offers eight four-year degree programs completely online.
25 years ago
May 4, 1997: High-security fashion is coming to the Jefferson County Office Building, 175 Arsenal St., spurred by a homemade pipe bomb planted there in November. This apparel is not optional. County employees, including legislators, will be required to wear photo identification badges at all times in the building. All visitors to the building will also have to wear ID badges.
50 years ago
May 4, 1972: Peace Committee at St. Lawrence University has planned local activities for Emergency Moratorium Day, Thursday, beginning with a tolling of the Gunnison Memorial Chapel Bell in memory of the students who lost their lives at Kent State and County residents who died in the Vietnam War.
75 years ago
May 4, 1947: Two carloads of maple syrup containing approximately 70,836 pounds from local sugar bushes, were shipped from the Potsdam depot yesterday. The syrup, in metal containers holding 30 and 50 gallons, was packed into the cars, after which they were sealed for shipment to Natural Sugars, Inc., at Burlington, Vt., where it will be proceeded before being placed on the market.
100 years ago
May 4, 1922: Motorcycle Patrolmen Samuel Roberts and Edward J. Curtin apprehended their first speeders of the year on Tuesday. Both of the speeders, who confessed judgement to the amount of $25 each this afternoon in city court, were operating their automobiles from 28 to 30 miles in Mill street.
125 years ago
May 4, 1897: A large number of people congregated in front of the new City hall last evening, expecting to witness the first formal meeting of the common council there and to inspect the building. But they were disappointed. The council did not meet there as planned, because the floors had just received their second coat of oil. It is now expected that the building will be opened to the public some time this summer.
150 years ago
May 4, 1872: The fast morning train, which does not stop at some stations, is immediately followed from Watertown by a freight and accommodation train, stopping at all stations. Through this courtesy of Supt. Moak, passengers desiring to go to any station can take this train without waiting for the afternoon train.
The world
1626: American Indians sell Manhattan Island for $24 in cloth and buttons.
1715: A French manufacturer debuts the first folding umbrella.
1927: A balloon soars over 40,000 feet for the first time.
1930: Mahatma Gandhi is arrested by the British.
1942: The United States begins food rationing.
1961: Thirteen civil rights activists, dubbed Freedom Riders, begin a bus trip through the South.
1970: Ohio National Guardsmen open fire on student protesters at Kent State University, killing four and wounding nine others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.