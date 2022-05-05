Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 5, 2012: Five consecutive nights of frost at the end of April may have jeopardized crops, though some north country growers say they’ve escaped the worst. Starting April 26, temperatures dipped into the mid-20s at night. Exposed to the cold, fruit crops were among the most susceptible to damage. State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton and chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, wrote to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday asking him to request a federal disaster zone declaration from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
25 years ago
May 5, 1997: James River Corp., owner of a paper mill in Carthage, announced today that it will buy a competing tissue and paper towel maker. James River will buy Fort Howard Corp. for about $5.8 billion in stock and assumed debt, creating a new company: Fort James Corp. James River has 338 employees at its commercial paper towel mill in Carthage. Local officials at the Carthage mill said this morning that they have not yet learned how the deal will affect that mill.
50 years ago
May 5, 1972: Camp Day-Z, a Girl Scout day camp for all girls of the North Side Neighborhood of the Thousand Islands Girl Scout Council, will be held June 26-30 in the Starbuck school playground area. The new day camp is open to Brownie, Junior, Cadette and Senior Girl Scouts and all girls 7 to 17 of the north side area.
75 years ago
May 5, 1947: Lou Pagliaro, New York city, several times National Table Tennis champion, and Miss Peggy McLean, Queens college student of Staten Island, rated as one of the outstanding women’s table tennis players in the country, gave Watertown fans an outstanding exhibition of the table tennis sport on Sunday afternoon at the American Legion clubhouse recreation hall.
100 years ago
May 5, 1922: Seventy-five trees, some in memory of the dead and some in honor of the living, were planted around the new community playground in Sackets Harbor this afternoon with a fitting ceremony. The playground was purchased last year through the proceeds derived from a field day. The planting of the trees was also a memorial service for the three Sackets Harbor boys who gave their lives in the World war — Ray G. Whalen, Ralph E. Savage and Henry Halliday.
125 years ago
May 5, 1897: The Watertown Underwear company is the name of a new concern which has started a business for the manufacturing of muslin underwear at 42 Arsenal street.
150 years ago
May 5, 1872: The latest thing in spring hats for young ladies is to have the rim so bent and crumpled as to be strongly suggestive of a late supper, an overportion of champagne, and a lively little tussle in the carriage the night before.
The world
1814: British attack the American forces at Ft. Ontario, Oswego, N.Y.
1912: Soviet Communist Party newspaper Pravda is first published.
1935: American Jesse Owens sets the long jump record.
1961: Alan Shepard becomes the first American in space.
1965: The 173rd Airborne Brigade arrives in Bien Hoa-Vung, Vietnam, the first regular U.S. Army unit deployed to that country.
1968: U.S. Air Force planes hit Nhi Ha, South Vietnam in support of attacking infantrymen.
1969: Pulitzer Prize awarded to Norman Mailer for his ‘nonfiction novel’ Armies of the Night, an account of the 1967 anti-Vietnam War march on the Pentagon.
1987: Congress opens Iran-Contra hearings.
2000: The Sun, Earth, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn align – Earth’s moon is also almost in this alignment – leading to Doomsday predictions of massive natural disasters, although such a ‘grand confluence’ occurs about once in every century.
