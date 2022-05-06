Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 6, 2012: The city of Watertown and the Thousand Islands Privateers are continuing their talks about possibly bringing the Federal Hockey League team to the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds next season. A new home-team locker room remains the biggest stumbling block, but the Watertown City Council reiterated on Monday night its intent to do what it takes to get the team to relocate to the city-owned ice arena.
25 years ago
May 6, 1997: After sponsoring performances for more than 60 years, the Watertown Community Concert Association will disband later this month. During the past 10 years, the number of season ticket subscribers to the concert association has dropped from nearly 2,000 to 300. Many people in recent years have opted to watch “big name” performers on television, or attend concerts sponsored by the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra or the Disabled Persons Action Organization.
50 years ago
May 6, 1972: Four roads in Lewis County remained closed under more than three feet of water today as the Black River flooding continued. Although the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department termed the flooding conditions “a normal spring run-off,” a number of farms in the county are nearly surrounded by the swelling waters. Buses from the Lowville Academy and Central School were unable to pick up a number of pupils on some routes.
75 years ago
May 6, 1947: Work of removing wiring and conduits around the Gouverneur village arch has been completed by workmen in the first step of a project to beautify the memorial structure. When the work is completed, the large eagle on top of the arch will be left intact and the entire structure will be lighted up at night by two large floodlights. It is believed that two bronze plaques containing the names of Gouverneur servicemen who died during World War I and World War II will be erected on the arch before Memorial Day.
100 years ago
May 6, 1922: Six thousand twenty-nine defects have been discovered in the children of Lewis county schools during the past seven months. Defects of vision, teeth, hearing, nose, skin, scalp, feet and glands predominate. Health clubs have been organized in 56 schools under supervision of the health crusade.
125 years ago
May 6, 1897: Sidney S. Snell is preparing plans and specifications for a proposed system of water works for Port Leyden. It is proposed to take the water from a spring 2 1/2 miles from the village, which affords a head of 190 feet. The system will cost about $20,000.
150 years ago
May 6, 1872: E. Babcock, of Copenhagen, who recently opened a bank at Adams, has abandoned that enterprise and returned to Copenhagen.
The world
1682: King Louis XIV moves his court to Versailles, France.
1861: Arkansas becomes the ninth state to secede from the Union.
1862: Henry David Thoreau dies of tuberculosis at age 44.
1937: The dirigible Hindenburg explodes in flames at Lakehurst, N.J.
1941: Bob Hope gives his first USO show at California’s March Field.
1945: Axis Sally makes her final propaganda broadcast to Allied troops.
1960: President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs the Civil Rights Act of 1960.
1994: The Channel Tunnel linking England to France is officially opened.
