Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
May 7, 2012: The FFA chapter at Belleville Henderson Central School District capped a successful state convention by winning honors as the best chapter in the state. The chapter was recognized this past weekend in Verona, as it bested some 80 other chapters. It was the third victory for the chapter, which also won in 1994 and 1981.
25 years ago
May 7, 1997: The factory floor at General Motors Powertrain in Massena will be open to the general public this week for the first time in more than a decade, offering residents a chance to glimpse a $97 million Saturn line being installed. As part of its annual General Motors New Car Show, plant officials have scheduled free tours Friday and Saturday. About 160 Massena jobs are initially being created because of the expansion, with the possibility of many more down the road.
50 years ago
May 7, 1972: Thousands of war veterans from Northern New York and southern Ontario will converge on Clayton May 27, for the 21st annual International Goodwill celebration. The annual event is sponsored by Legion units in Cape Vincent, Clayton, Alexandria Bay and Gananoque, Kingston and Brockville, Ont. This year’s celebration will be one of the highlights of the summer-long Clayton Centennial program.
75 years ago
May 7, 1947: The Watertown Athletics, comprising 28 survivors of a rigid three-week spring training program, pulled stakes at Bluefield, W. Va., today to head homeward in a caravan of three automobiles and a bus for an additional week of conditioning for the opening of the Border league May 13 at Auburn.
100 years ago
May 7, 1922: Announcement was made today by the Jefferson County Automobile Club, that the 1922 Blue Book for autoists will be received at the local bureau in the near future. Motorists of the city have often expressed their appreciation for this service. The Blue Book contains distances, brief descriptions of routes and roads, and serves as a complete guide for automobile touring in this section of the country.
125 years ago
May 7, 1897: Many new piazzas are being erected in the city, greatly increasing the attractiveness of the city’s residence sections. Academy street is leading. Alphonse Salisbury and Sebastian Quencer have new porches nearly completed and H. A. Bartlett will soon follow in the same line.
150 years ago
May 7, 1872: A large number of people attracted themselves into the Public Square on Saturday evening, drawn thither by the music of the Minstrel’s band, the calcium light and the clear evening. A bigger crowd is seldom seen on ordinary occasions.
The world
1824: Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony” premieres in Vienna.
1847: The American Medical Association is formed in Philadelphia.
1945: Germany signs an unconditional surrender, effectively ending World War II in Europe.
1952: In Korea, Communist POWs at Koje-do riot against their American captors.
1958: Howard Johnson sets an aircraft altitude record in F-104.
