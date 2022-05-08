The north
10 years ago
May 8, 2012: Jefferson County crews began work on Monday to dredge a small channel connecting Lake Ontario and Henderson Harbor, which will help boaters more easily navigate through what is called “the cut.” Sediment buildup in the channel had made navigating the area treacherous and forced boaters to take a detour to get into Lake Ontario. The state’s budget included $60,000 in funds for the project. The Jefferson County Highway Department is leading the construction.
25 years ago
May 8, 1997: St. Lawrence Gas Co. Inc. received a franchise Wednesday night to start natural gas service, and now has all franchises needed for the project it plans in central Lewis County except one, from Lowville town. Wednesday night’s unanimous vote gives the company franchises in Croghan town, Croghan village, New Bremen town and Lowville village. The company hopes to supply its first customers by this winter.
50 years ago
May 8, 1972: Motorists in Jefferson County on Friday were beginning to receive New York State Insurance Identification Cards in the mail. Effective June 1, the state law requires that a copy of the card be carried in your motor vehicle. The cards are mandatory and replace the FS-1 (financial security) form, which is proof that the driver has the necessary insurance as required by law.
75 years ago
May 8, 1947: The 5 p.m. mail delivery in the Lowville business area will be discontinued indefinitely because of a cut in the postal appropriation. The curtailment in village carrier service will affect only the business section where two deliveries, one in the morning and one in the early afternoon, still will be made.
100 years ago
May 8, 1922: Milk bottle thieves are still active in Lowville. One milk dealer made the statement on Saturday that about $15 had been lost by all the milk men during last week. The petty thieving has been going on for some time, but last week’s haul has been the biggest one of all.
125 years ago
May 8, 1897: The Watertown Land company, of which Alderman John R. Pawling is manager, is nothing if not progressive. This company owns a large tract of desirable lands on State Street. Many lots have been sold and some fine residences erected, and it is fast becoming one of the most desirable parts of the town. The company is minded to develop something eventually in the shape of athletic grounds on a large tract of 50 acres.
150 years ago
May 8, 1872: Two horses from the Adams vicinity have been entered for the Buffalo races in August next. R. P. White enters horse “Buzz,” for the four year old stakes of $1,000; Samuel Reynolds, of Pierrepont Manor enters chestnut mare “Modesty,” for five year old stakes of $1,500.
The world
1794: The United States Post Office is established.
1886: Atlanta pharmacist John Pemberton invents Coca Cola.
1919: The first transatlantic flight by a navy seaplane takes-off.
1933: Mahatma Gandhi begins a hunger strike to protest British oppression in India.
1945: The final surrender of German forces is celebrated as VE (Victory Europe) day.
1952: Allied fighter-bombers stage the largest raid of the war on North Korea.
1958: President Dwight Eisenhower orders the National Guard out of Little Rock as Ernest Green becomes the first black to graduate from an Arkansas public school.
1967: Boxer Muhammad Ali is indicted for refusing induction in Army.
1984: The Soviet Union announces it will not participate in Summer Olympics.
1995: Jacques Chirac is elected president of France.
