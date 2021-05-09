The north
10 years ago
May 9, 2011: A $25,000 fundraising campaign is underway to save an evening of fireworks and an orchestral performance at this year’s Independence Day celebration in Thompson Park. Led by former Mayor T. Urling Walker, organizers said about 65 musicians are committed to perform July 1 if the money can be raised for the event. The future of the event looked in doubt after the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra suspended its season and planned to file for bankruptcy. For the past 27 years, the orchestra has performed at the event and was the main organizer.
25 years ago
May 9, 1996: A Henderson Harbor motel owner Wednesday proposed a 200-unit condominium complex he said will sweeten the business climate and make a water and sewer system affordable for most harbor residents. Louis J. Cook, owner of Westview Lodge, told the town board he wants to build condominiums or townhouses on a steep hillside overlooking Lake Ontario. The development would be off Route 3 near Harborview Road, the same site where he dropped plans for an 11-house subdivision in 1988.
50 years ago
May 9, 1971: The Bassett-Baxter Post 789 American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps of Carthage is being revived for participation in the post’s Memorial Day program and the 1971 Jefferson County Legion convention there June 4 and 5. The corps last played together three years ago.
75 years ago
May 9, 1946: The labor situation in northern New York will get its first jolt this weekend when an estimated 125 railroad men will be laid off in what appears to be only a start toward mass unemployment caused by curtailed industrial activities due to the soft coal strike. Already 18 trains on the St. Lawrence and Adirondack divisions, New York Central railroad, have been cut and further reductions are anticipated.
100 years ago
May 9, 1921: Notwithstanding that the demand for carnations through the observance of Mother’s Day has created a shortage of carnations throughout the country, local florists have not increased their prices materially. White carnations are worn on Mother’s Day in memory of mothers, and colored carnations in honor of mothers who are living. As a substitute for carnations, roses and sweet peas are being sold in great numbers.
125 years ago
May 9, 1896: Glen Park is being visited by many, even this early in the season, and the trolleys and trailers are doing a good business.
150 years ago
May 9, 1871: The extraordinary high price obtained for the saffron crop of last year has caused a very much larger amount of land to be devoted to that crop this year than ever before, and the seed has sold as high as sixty cents a pound. A much greater breadth of land than last year has also been devoted to onions, for the same reason.
The world
1502: Christopher Columbus leaves Spain on his final trip to the New World.
1754: The first newspaper cartoon in America appears.
1962: A laser beam is successfully bounced off the moon for the first time.
1974: The House Judiciary Committee begins formal hearings on Nixon impeachment.
