Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 1, 2012: A smoking ban on St. Lawrence County property is on track to become law despite the reluctance of some legislators to tell people they cannot light up a cigarette in their cars. “What you do in your privately owned car is your business,” said Legislator Keven D. Acres, R-Madrid. The Board of Legislators’ Finance Committee on Tuesday voted 9-4, with two legislators absent, to send the proposed local law to the full board, which meets Monday.
25 years ago
Nov. 1, 1997: Beaver River Central School officials sent students home three hours early Friday because of a problem with the village water system. The state Health Department later Friday retracted its advisory to boil water, which it issued about 9 a.m. to water system users in the village of Croghan and the hamlet of Beaver Falls.
50 years ago
Nov. 1, 1972: City Manager Ronald G. Forbes reported to the city Urban Renewal Agency today that the Court Street parking lot now under construction will be finished and open next week if fair weather continues. The construction contractor, A. Friederich and Sons, Watertown, is expected to complete a road to the area Thursday. City crews have already installed parking meters and lights, which will be lighted every night.
75 years ago
Nov. 1, 1947: All potato growers who wish to enter their potatoes at the next annual sate-wide exhibit in January are urged to save some of their best tubers now, during the harvest season. Notice has gone to growers from A. G. Allen of Waterville, chairman of the potato show, to be staged by the Empire State Potato Club in Syracuse, Jan. 8 and 9.
100 years ago
Nov. 1, 1922: Witnesses were examined by District Attorney W.D. Ingram and Sergt. McCann of the state troopers in the Waddington tar and feather case. Emery Ferguson, the man who was attacked by the band of masked men, told the story of his mistreatment. The inquiry will be resumed today.
125 years ago
Nov. 1, 1897: CANTON — County Clerk Johnson and his assistants have had a busy day of it. Town clerks have been coming and going. They came not empty handed, for, filled with memories of the past, they brought mammoth grips, and bags, and about every kind of receptacle, and went away laden with ballots and election supplies. St. Lawrence County is a large one, and there are 98 election districts.
150 years ago
Nov. 1, 1872: Yesterday we advised our readers that as the election drew near the volume of lies and slander would increase against our candidates, and so it proves, for just in proportion as the opporunity to refute them is narrowed down they are multiplied.
The world
1938: Seabiscuit defeats War Admiral in an upset victory during a match race deemed “the match of the century” in horse racing.
1982: Honda becomes the first Asian automobile company to produce cars in the United States with the opening of its factory in Marysville, Ohio.
