Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 10, 2011: Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham fended off a spirited challenge from Councilman Jeffrey M. Smith, winning 1,975 to 1,803 in Tuesday’s election for the city’s top political post, according to unofficial Board of Elections figures. Mr. Graham has said this is likely his last term in office. Meanwhile, Mr. Smith said it’s too early for him to consider another run.
25 years ago
Nov. 10, 1996: Ridgeview Lanes, the 38-year-old bowling alley on Washington Street Road, has been slated for demolition. Ridgeview, built in 1958, closed most recently in May. It was called Watertown Bowl and operated by Brunswick before Northland Properties Corp. of Oswego bought it in 1987 and changed the name to Northland Bowl. Northland closed in 1990 and opened as Ridgeview Lanes in 1992.
50 years ago
Nov. 10, 1971: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department today continued a routine of periodically checking a number of vicinity oil companies, each of which is reportedly a possible target of a group of unidentified radicals allegedly planning to blow up “an oil company in the northern section of New York State.”
75 years ago
Nov. 10, 1946: The Avon theater will hold a special silver jubilee kiddie’s show Monday morning, Armistice Day with the feature attraction, Shirley Temple in “Little Miss Marker.” Four color cartoons will also be shown. Through the cooperation of the Watertown police department all children present will be inducted into the junior safety league.
100 years ago
Nov. 10, 1921: From all over the North Country today came reports of a heavy fall of snow, some places reporting the earliest sleighing in ten years. Sleighs are common and are much more satisfactory than automobiles, many motorists reporting trouble and some having narrow escapes form accidents in the slippery snow.
125 years ago
Nov. 10, 1896: The arrival of the slushy season finds the walks of the city in better condition than they ever were before at this season. Sidewalk Inspector Baker has done a good work the past summer and should keep right at it until the snow drifts come, and then he should see that the walks are cleared at a reasonable hour in the morning.
150 years ago
Nov. 10, 1871: On Monday evening as Mr. H. A. Haskins, of Rice’s Corners, was coming to Watertown from Sackets Harbor, when near the woods at Sulphur Springs, two men rushed out and attempted to seize him. He shouted to his horses, and they sprang forward, throwing one man into the ditch, the other being hit by a wheel of the wagon and thrown out of the way. Mr. Haskins’ team took him safely “out of the woods” on a smart run.
The world
1647: All Dutch-held areas of New York are returned to English control by the treaty of Westminster.
1775: U.S. Marine Corps founded.
1871: Henry M. Stanley finds Dr. Livingstone at Ujiji near Unyanyembe in Africa.
1911: President Taft ends a 15,000-mile, 57-day speaking tour.
1917: Forty-one U.S. suffragettes are arrested protesting outside the White House.
1938: Fascist Italy enacts anti-Semitic legislation.
1941: Churchill promises to join the U.S. “within the hour” in the event of war with Japan.
1952: U.S. Supreme Court upholds the decision barring segregation on interstate railways.
1962: Eleanor Roosevelt is buried, she had died three days earlier.
1969: The PBS children’s program “Sesame Street” debuts.
1971: Two women are tarred and feathered in Belfast for dating British soldiers, while in Londonderry, Northern Ireland a Catholic girl is also tarred and feathered for her intention of marrying a British soldier.
1972: Hijackers divert a jet to Detroit, demanding $10 million and 10 parachutes.
1986: President Ronald Reagan refuses to reveal details of the Iran arms sale.
1989: German citizens begin tearing down the Berlin Wall.
2008: NASA declares the Phoenix mission concluded after losing communications with the lander, five months after it began its exploration on the surface of Mars.
2009: North Korean and South Korean ships skirmish off Daecheon Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.