Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 11, 2012: Fort Drum — Post officials on Friday afternoon opened a new youth center, the final piece of a massive expansion and clustering of the post’s child development buildings on the western side of the post. The new $8.2 million, 25,500-square-foot facility completes and eight-year, $45 million building plan that has seen the development of five permanent and temporary centers, along with larage-scale field renovations.
25 years ago
Nov. 11, 1997: City Councilman James E. Brett on Monday night made an animated call for more cops to prowl the streets of Watertown based on a police report on the city’s drug situation. “I think we have a more serious problem than we think,” he forcefully told his fellow council members. “We have got a serious drug problem in this city.” His comments on the need to protect the people of Watertown from a serious drug problem sparked a brief skirmish between Mr. Brett and Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham and Councilwoman Rita A. McCarthy.
50 years ago
Nov. 11, 1972: Robert Brouwer presented another in his series of outstanding travelogues, “Rio Colorado,” Wednesday evening at the Watertown High School auditorium as part of the 1972-73 “Travel and Adventure Series” sponsored by the Watertown Rotary Club. Any travelogue filmed and presented by Mr. Brouwer is highlighted by its stunningly beautiful photography which is enhanced by its presentation on three screens giving it a three-dimensional effect.
75 years ago
Nov. 11, 1947: Probably the first woman ever to collect a St. Lawrence county bounty for a wolf or bobcat is Mrs. W.G. Wortman of Potsdam. She has received a $25 payment for a bobcat she shot in the town of Parishville Thursday while deer hunting with her husband, the sheriff’s office reported yesterday.
100 years ago
Nov. 11, 1922: Contributions of $5,000 from Thomas Spratt, $2,500 from John C. Howard and $1,000 from Bishop Joseph H. Conroy were announced at the formal opening of the campaign for the benefit of the Ogdensburg City Orphanage and Home for the Aged at a dinner at the Century club last night. It was announced that $75,000 would be required to enable the orphanage to pay off the indebtedness standing against the institutions.
125 years ago
Nov. 11, 1897: The barn owned by Mrs. Thomas Roan and situated in the rear of her house, No. 52 Academy street, was partially destroyed by a fire of mysterious origin early last evening. The fire department responded promptly, but by the time they reached Academy street, the fire had gained considerable headway. Before they had extinguished the fire, about half an hour after the alarm was sent in, the building was completely gutted, and such of the hay, straw and grain as were not burned were spoiled by water.
150 years ago
Nov. 11, 1872: Parlor gardening is becoming each year more neccessary as a pleasant adjunct to home life. To ascertain if a plant wants fresh potting, turn it carefully out of the pot, with the earth attached to it, and examine the roots. If they are matted about the sides and bottom of the ball, the plant evidently requires fresh potting.
The world
1918: World War I: Germany signs an armistice agreement with the Allies in a railroad car in the forest of Compiègne.
1921: The Tomb of the Unknowns is dedicated by US President Warren G. Harding at Arlington National Cemetery.
1923: Adolf Hitler was arrested in Munich for high treason for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch.
1930: Patent number US1781541 is awarded to Albert Einstein and Leó Szilárd for their invention, the Einstein refrigerator.
1966: NASA launches Gemini 12.
1992: The General Synod of the Church of England votes to allow women to become priests.
1993: A sculpture honoring women who served in the Vietnam War is dedicated at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
2004: The Palestine Liberation Organization confirms the death of Yasser Arafat from unidentified causes. Mahmoud Abbas is elected chairman of the PLO minutes later.
2006: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II unveils the New Zealand War Memorial in London, United Kingdom, commemorating the loss of soldiers from the New Zealand Army and the British Army.
2011: A helicopter crash just outside Mexico City kills seven, including Francisco Blake Mora the Secretary of the Interior of Mexico.[6]
2012: A strong earthquake with the magnitude 6.8 hits northern Burma, killing at least 26 people.
2014: Fifty-eight people are killed in a bus crash in the Sukkur District in southern Pakistan’s Sindh province.
2020: Typhoon Vamco makes landfall in Luzon and several offshore islands. The storm caused the worst floods in the region since Typhoon Ketsana in 2009 and killed 67 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.