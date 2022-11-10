Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 10, 2012: Carthage: Annual craft fair: Sponsored by Carthage Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. Admission $2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Annual Soup Sale: During holiday parade today, Grace Episcopal Church, 421 Sate St. Homemade soups.
25 years ago
Nov. 10, 1997: Potsdam; Student Composers Forum: Including compositions by Crane School of Music students, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Snell Music Theater, Potsdam University College.
50 years ago
Nov. 10, 1972: Marine League Event Set: The 197th birthday of the Marine Corps will be observed by the Tri County Marine Corps League with a dinner and informal social gathering Saturday, beginnin at 7 p.m. at Benny’s New Steak House. The Tri County Marine Corps League covers Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawerence counties.
75 years ago
Nov. 10, 1947: Gouverneur: Mason R. Smith, publisher of the Gouvernuer Tribune Press, will be the speaker at the annual Armistice Day ceremonies here Tuesday.
100 years ago
Nov. 10, 1922: FIREMEN ANNOYED BY FALSE ALARMS — OGDENSBURG MAYOR THREATENS PROSECUTION OF JOKERS — 18 RECEIVED IN EIGHT DAYS — Nine Alarms Registered on Election Night — District Attorney Ingram to Co-operate In Stopping Practice. False alarms of fire continue to be rung in by unknown parties, who have evaded all efforts of the police to apprehend them.
125 years ago
Nov. 10, 1897: Razors for 75 cents. If you have no razor, or if have one you, you really need another, and should you want one you will find good ones at N. M Van Brunt’s, No. 5 Arcade, which, he has marked down to 75 cents to close out. They are bargains.
150 years ago
Nov. 10, 1872: The Lake Ontario Shore Rail Road was opened for business to-day from Oswego to Rod Creek. Nearly forty miles of track are laid, and there are three parties of track layers at work, who lay about two miles a day. It affords a new and short outlet to the west, and gives competition with the existing line.
The world
1954 — U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower dedicates the USMC War Memorial (Iwo Jima memorial) in Arlington Ridge Park in Arlington County, Virginia.
1958 — The Hope Diamond is donated to the Smithsonian Institution by New York diamond merchant Harry Winston.
1969 — National Educational Television (the predecessor to the Public Broadcasting Service) in the United States debuts Sesame Street.
1970 — Vietnam War: For the first time in five years, an entire week ends with no reports of American combat fatalities in Southeast Asia.
1971 — In Cambodia, Khmer Rouge forces attack the city of Phnom Penh and its airport, killing 44, wounding at least 30 and damaging nine aircraft.
1972 — Southern Airways Flight 49 from Birmingham, Ala., is hijacked and, at one point, is threatened with crashing into the nuclear installation at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After two days, the plane lands in Havana, Cuba, where the hijackers are jailed by Fidel Castro.
1975 —The 729-foot-long freighter SS Edmund Fitzgerald sinks during a storm on Lake Superior, killing all 29 crew on board.
1975 – Israeli-Palestinian conflict: the United Nations General Assembly passes Resolution 3379, determining that Zionism is a form of racism.
1979 – A 106-car Canadian Pacific freight train carrying explosive and poisonous chemicals from Windsor, Ontario, Canada derails in Mississauga, Ontario, just west of Toronto, causing a massive explosion and the largest peacetime evacuation in Canadian history and one of the largest in North American history.
1983 — Bill Gates introduces Windows 1.0.
1989 — Germans begin to tear down the Berlin Wall.
1995 — In Nigeria, playwright and environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, along with eight others from the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (Mosop), are hanged by government forces.
2002 — Veterans’ Day Weekend Tornado Outbreak: A tornado outbreak stretching from Northern Ohio to the Gulf Coast, one of the largest outbreaks recorded in November. The strongest tornado, an F4, hits Van Wert, Ohio, during the early to mid afternoon and destroys a movie theater, which had been evacuated.
2008 – Over five months after landing on Mars, NASA declares the Phoenix mission concluded after communications with the lander were lost.
2020 – Armenia and Azerbaijan sign a ceasefire agreement, ending the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, and prompting protests in Armenia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.