Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 12, 2011: Voters in the town of Pitcairn have elected the region’s first female town highway superintendent, joining a small number of female heads of highway departments in the state. Nancy J. McIntosh, a member of the Pitcairn Town Council received receiving 100 votes. Incumbent Superintendent Donald G. Mallette who ran on an independent line after losing the Republican primary to John F. Conlin in September, received 59 votes. Mr. Conlin received 66 votes.
25 years ago
Nov. 12, 1996: A report on the proposed merger of Massena and St. Lawrence central school districts explores how to spend nearly $50 million in extra state aid to lower taxes, build new schools and add academic programs. But 40 residents at Monday’s St. Lawrence Board of Education meeting were more concerned with more-populous Massena residents dominating school policy-making. Community and board members roundly criticized the merger plan, predicting more disciplinary problems, longer bus rides and fewer opportunities for their children.
50 years ago
Nov. 12, 1971: The Federal Communications Commission has approved the closing of two more Western Union telephone-operated offices in Northern New York, the latest being at Lowville and Boonville. Lack of business was blamed.
75 years ago
Nov. 12, 1946: Despite a drenching rain which fell throughout the early evening, the scheduled military parade marking the annual observance of Armistice day was held here Monday evening as Watertown noted the 28th anniversary of the ending of World war I. The rain abated somewhat when the procession moved through Public Square and throngs edged into the street or toward the curbs, to better view the parade.
100 years ago
Nov. 12, 1921: Fire chief William E. Gaffney today received from Buck Terminal, Inc., a check for $25 to be added to the fire department pension fund in appreciation of the work of the fire department at the cave in on the company’s excavation in State street a few days ago in which two men were killed.
125 years ago
Nov. 12, 1896: The election of William McKinley and the protection and sound money victory were duly celebrated in Norwood last evening. The weather was perfect for this season of the year and a long line of cavalry and infantry swung into line on Spring street, having formed in order on Park and Main streets.
150 years ago
Nov. 12, 1871: Thomas Bates, of Oswego county, sentenced January 1871, to Auburn State Prison for the term of two years and six months, for the crime of seduction under promise of marriage, was pardoned Friday, Gov. Hoffman having become convinced that the conviction was erroneous and that the prisoner was innocent.
The world
1859: The first flying-trapeze circus act is performed by Jules Leotard at the Circus Napoleon.
1867: Mount Vesuvius erupts.
1923: Adolf Hitler is arrested for his attempted German coup.
1927: Canada is admitted to the League of Nations.
1928: The ocean liner Vestris sinks off the Virginia cape with 328 aboard, killing 111.
1938: Mexico agrees to compensate the United States for land seizures.
1941: Madame Lillian Evanti and Mary Cardwell Dawson establish the National Negro Opera Company.
1944: U.S. fighters wipe out a Japanese convoy near Leyte, consisting of six destroyers, four transports and 8,000 troops.
1944: The German battleship Tirpitz is sunk in a Norwegian fjord.
1948: Hikedi Tojo, Japanese prime minister, and seven others are sentenced to hang by an international tribunal.
1951: The U.S. Eighth Army in Korea is ordered to cease offensive operations and begin an active defense.
1960: The satellite Discoverer XVII is launched into orbit from California’s Vandenberg AFB.
1968: The U.S. Supreme Court voids an Arkansas law banning the teaching of evolution in public schools.
1971: President Richard Nixon announces the withdrawal of about 45,000 U.S. troops from Vietnam by February.
1987: Boris Yeltsin is fired as head of Moscow’s Communist Party for criticizing the slow pace of reform.
1990: Crown Prince Akihito is formally installed as Emperor Akihito of Japan.
1990: Sir Timothy John “Tim” Berners-Lee, a British computer scientist, publishes a formal proposal for the creation of the World Wide Web.
1996: A Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747 collides with a Kazakh Illyushin II-76 cargo plane near New Delhi, killing 349. It is the deadliest mid-air collision to date (2013) and third-deadliest aircraft accident.
1997: Ramzi Yousef convicted of masterminding the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.
2003: Shanghai Transrapid sets a new world speed record (311 mph or 501 kph) for commercial railway systems.
2003: The first Italians to die in the Iraq War are among 23 fatalities from a suicide bomb attack on an Italian police base in Nasiriya, Iraq.
