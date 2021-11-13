Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 13, 2011: After working successfully to bring a temporary memorial to Ogdensburg this summer, a group of veterans plans to establish a permanent monument to honor the 32 service members from St. Lawrence County who died in the Vietnam War. The committee is finalizing plans to place a marker along Route 68 close to the corner of Greene and State streets, near the Ogdensburg Mall parking lot, where the Moving Wall was displayed this summer.
25 years ago
Nov. 13, 1996: After eight years of negotiations, the village of Sackets Harbor has officially gained ownership of the water tower at Madison Barracks, Mayor Jean Derouin said. Even with the conclusion of that chapter in the village’s relationship with the Barracks, village trustees said at Tuesday’s meeting that they will look into closing out other portions of a 1988 agreement they have been trying to enforce. Of particular concern is the condition of roads in the complex.
50 years ago
Nov. 13, 1971: The J. R. Miller Company, with stores in Watertown, Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, and Pompano Beach, Fla., is expanding business to include a store in Carthage. Victor E. Leon, Sr., Watertown, president of the clothing chain, said the firm will take over Shaw’s Men’s Shop, 268 State St. Mr. and Mrs. Jerome A. Shaw will continue association with the store with Mr. Shaw acting as branch manger.
75 years ago
Nov. 13, 1946: Senator Rhoda Fox Graves, Gouverneur Republican, will continue to be the only woman member of the upper house when the new legislature convenes in January, a survey of last week’s election results showed. There will, however, be six women members of the assembly, constituting the largest delegation of women legislators yet to be elected.
100 years ago
Nov. 13, 1921: Milk from tuberculin tested cows will be on sale to the residents on Canton in the near future according to the plan of the animal husbandry and dairy departments of the state school of agriculture, which is to put some of this milk on the state school milk wagon. A federal veterinarian has tested every animal in the state school herd for tuberculosis.
125 years ago
Nov. 13, 1896: For some time the city officials have been considering the need of more room on Mill street, on the south side of the river and opposite Beebee’s island. The street at this point is only 27 feet in width and is frequently so crowded as to delay traffic.
150 years ago
Nov. 13, 1871: Workmen are engaged in putting up the new school house in the “Scott District,” in Henderson. The old school house, which, with its guide board, has, for nearly forty years past, pointed the traveler “To Salisbury’s Mills” will soon be among the things that were.
The world
1862: Lewis Carroll writes in his diary, “Began writing the fairy-tale of Alice — I hope to finish it by Christmas.”
1897: The first metal dirigible is flown from Tempelhof Field in Berlin.
1914: The brassiere, invented by Caresse Crosby, is patented.
1927: New York’s Holland Tunnel officially opens for traffic.
1940: U.S. Supreme Court rules in Hansberry v. Lee that African Americans cannot be barred from white neighborhoods.
1945: Charles de Gaulle is elected president of France.
1952: Harvard’s Paul Zoll becomes the first man to use electric shock to treat cardiac arrest.
1956: The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously strikes down two Alabama laws requiring racial segregation on public buses.
1969: Anti-war protesters stage a symbolic “March Against Death” in Washington, DC.
1982: The Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated in Washington, DC.
1985: Some 23,000 people die when the Nevado del Ruiz erupts, melting a glacier and causing a massive mudslide that buries Armero, Columbia.
1989: Hans-Adam II becomes Prince of Liechtenstein (1989– ) upon the death of his father, Franz Joseph II.
1989: Compact of Free Association: the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau — places U.S. troops wrested from Japanese control in WWII — become sovereign nations, associated states of the United States.
2000: Articles of impeachment passed against Philippine President Joseph Estrada.
2001: U.S. President George W. Bush signs an executive order allowing military tribunals against foreigners suspected of connections to planned or actual terrorist acts against the US.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.