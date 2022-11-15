Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 15, 2012: Potsdam Central School officials are hitting the road in an effort to sell an $18 million in capital project plan that will be on the ballot Dec. 12. Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said he had met with faculty and staff at the district’s three school buildings. He said over the next three weeks he has appearances scheduled at the meetings of the Booster Club, PTA, Lions Club and Rotary Club, as well as a visit with residents at Midtown Apartments.
25 years ago
Nov. 15, 1997: A bull moose has moved in with some accommodating hosts. He passes time with the heifers at the Croghan farm of Virgil and Florence M. Lehman, and they don’t mind. He comes and goes from the pasture behind the barn, but “he’s generally here all day,” Mr. Lehman said. But the moose freely wanders into surrounding woods, making short excursions for his own reasons. “Wherever they go, he goes too. If he don’t follow them, they follow him,” Mr. Lehman said.
50 years ago
Nov. 15, 1972: Lowville — Order blanks for trees and shrubs from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for 1973 plantings are available in the district office now, according to department officials.
75 years ago
Nov. 15, 1947: Of the 16 or 18 hunters who started out from Cecil Eaton’s “Rustic Lodge” this morning, one was a lady and to make the story better a grandmother, Mrs. Casey Garlick from Geneva, N.Y. You guessed it brothers. On the second drive she dropped a fine eleven point buck and the other 17 virile males came home at dark with her buck and more respect for the weaker sex.
100 years ago
Nov. 15, 1922: Five hundred members have been enrolled in the Young Women’s Catholic Club Auxiliary, it was announced at a meeting of the chairmen of the twelve ward teams and their workers held in the Y.W.C.C. rooms Tuesday evening. The campaign from now on is unrestricted enrollments being accepted from any section of the city.
125 years ago
Nov. 15, 1897: Charlebois Bros.’ Stock of lumber, doors, windows, shingles, lath, moulding, paints, oils, white lead, varnishes, brushes, glass, hardware, building paper, roofing flet, wall papper, and everything that goes in this line is fresh and complete. When in need of the above, please remember the place, 85 Factory.
150 years ago
Nov. 15, 1872: Is America to be Horseless! The rapidity with which the horse disease disseminates itself, borders on the amazing. It is only a few weeks since it crossed over into the United States from Canada, and yet it rages in many cities of the United States and is rapidly spreading. An active horse could not travel as fast as this strange malady.
The world
1938: Nazi Germany bans Jewish children from public schools in the aftermath of Kristallnacht.
1939: In Washington, D.C., U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt lays the cornerstone of the Jefferson Memorial.
1942: World War II: The Battle of Guadalcanal ends in a decisive Allied victory.
1943: The Holocaust: German SS leader Heinrich Himmler orders that Gypsies are to be put “on the same level as Jews and placed in concentration camps”.
1951: Greek resistance leader Nikos Beloyannis, along with 11 other resistance members, is sentenced to death by the court-martial.
1969: Vietnam War: In Washington, D.C., 250,000-500,000 protesters staged a peaceful demonstration against the war, including a symbolic “March Against Death”.
1979: A package from Unabomber Ted Kaczynski begins smoking in the cargo hold of a flight from Chicago to Washington, D.C., forcing the plane to make an emergency landing.
1985: A research assistant is injured when a package from the Unabomber addressed to a University of Michigan professor explodes.
1985: The Anglo-Irish Agreement is signed at Hillsborough Castle by British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Irish Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald.
1987: In Brașov, Romania, workers rebel against the communist regime of Nicolae Ceaușescu.
1988: In the Soviet Union, the uncrewed Shuttle Buran makes its only space flight.
1988: Israeli–Palestinian conflict: An independent State of Palestine is proclaimed by the Palestinian National Council.
1988: The first Fairtrade label, Max Havelaar, is launched in the Netherlands.
1990: The Communist People’s Republic of Bulgaria is disestablished and a new republican government is instituted.
1994: A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits the central Philippine island of Mindoro, killing 78 people, injuring 430 and triggering a tsunami up to 28 ft high.
2000: A chartered Antonov An-24 crashes after takeoff from Luanda, Angola, killing more than 40 people.
2000: Jharkhand officially becomes the 28th state of India, formed from eighteen districts of southern Bihar.
2001: Microsoft launches the Xbox game console.
2002: Hu Jintao becomes General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and a new nine-member Politburo Standing Committee is inaugurated.
2003: The first day of the 2003 Istanbul bombings, in which two car bombs, targeting two synagogues, explode, kill 25 people and wound 300 more.
2006: Al Jazeera English launches worldwide.
2007: Cyclone Sidr hits Bangladesh, killing an estimated 5,000 people and destroying parts of the world’s largest mangrove forest, the Sundarbans.
2012: Xi Jinping becomes General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and a new seven-member Politburo Standing Committee is inaugurated.
2013: Sony releases the PlayStation 4 (PS4) game console.
2016: Hong Kong’s High Court bans elected politicians Yau Wai-ching and Baggio Leung from the city’s Parliament.
2020: Lewis Hamilton wins the Turkish Grand Prix and secures his seventh drivers’ title, equalling the all-time record held by Michael Schumacher.
