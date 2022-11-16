Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 16, 2012: Hogansburg — The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino has launched its Cascades gaming and entertainment area, a 40,000-square-foot expansion to the facility that includes more machines and table games as well as a high-stakes gambling room with $50 per play slots.
25 years ago
Nov. 16, 1997: As snow lightly fell to the ground, band members in Santa hats and children dressed as Christmas presents set the scene for the Carthage Christmas parade Saturday. The songs of Christmas were played and sung as bands and floats made their way down Bridge Street. As the end of the parade drew near, the final guest, Santa, made his appearance with Mrs. Claus.
50 years ago
Nov. 16, 1972: Children’s Matinees. Saturday & Sunday. Stateway Plaza Cinema 2. The most fantastic science adventure ever! “Yog: Monster from Space,” Rated G.
75 years ago
Nov. 16, 1947: Mrs. Mary A. Wood, wife of William F. Wood, 141 Arsenal St., was the guest of honor at a surprise birthday part given her by friends Friday evening at her apartment, the occasion being her 74th birthday. About 20 persons attended the party. Cards were played and refreshments were served.
100 years ago
Nov. 16, 1922: Raquette Lake — Miss Margaret Regan, one of the school teachers at Raquette Lake High school is rejoicing upon her rescue after being lost for several hours in the wild mountain section several miles from this place. Saturday morning Miss Regan and “Doc” Ellis started out on a brief hunting expedition. They left about 9, intending to be back shortly after noon. When the two did not return in the early afternoon, their friends remarked about it, but as night approached real alarm was felt for their safety.
125 years ago
Nov. 16, 1897: To the Times: The article in your paper signed and dated Potsdam, Nov. 6, on the preservation of the Adirondacks is an interesting one, and especially so to the writer, who spends a good part of the time in that great sanitarium of nature and claims to know something of its sources and resources.
150 years ago
Nov. 16, 1872: Rev. Robert Collyer feels unfriendly toward the retailers of alcoholic poison. Had he the power he would chain all their whiskey shops in the lower regions of the bottomless pit for a thousand years, and at the end of that period he would provide a new chain for them. He does not say what he would do with the owners of the shops, and the interference is that a terrible future is in store for them when Robert becomes invested with superhuman attributes.
The world
1907: Indian Territory and Oklahoma Territory join to form Oklahoma, which is admitted as the 46th U.S. state.
1914: The Federal Reserve Bank of the United States officially opens.
1933: The United States and the Soviet Union establish formal diplomatic relations.
1938: LSD is first synthesized by Albert Hofmann from ergotamine at the Sandoz Laboratories in Basel.
1940: World War II: In response to the leveling of Coventry by the German Luftwaffe two days before, the Royal Air Force bombs Hamburg.
1940: In occupied Poland, the Nazis close off the Warsaw Ghetto from the outside world.
1940: New York City’s “Mad Bomber” George Metesky places his first bomb at a Manhattan office building used by Consolidated Edison.
1944: World War II: In support of the Battle of Hürtgen Forest, the town of Düren is destroyed by Allied aircraft.
1945: UNESCO is founded.
1973: Skylab program: NASA launches Skylab 4 with a crew of three astronauts from Cape Canaveral, Fla., for an 84-day mission.
1973: U.S. President Richard Nixon signs the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Authorization Act into law, authorizing the construction of the Alaska Pipeline.
1988: The Supreme Soviet of the Estonian Soviet Socialist Republic declares that Estonia is “sovereign” but stops short of declaring independence.
1988: In the first open election in more than a decade, voters in Pakistan elect populist candidate Benazir Bhutto to be Prime Minister of Pakistan.
1990: Pop group Milli Vanilli are stripped of their Grammy Award because the duo did not sing at all on the “Girl You Know It’s True” album.
1992: The Hoxne Hoard is discovered by metal detectorist Eric Lawes in Hoxne, Suffolk.
2002: The first cases of the 2002–2004 SARS outbreak are traced to Foshan, Guangdong Province, China.
