Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 16, 2011: The state Department of Transportation has denied a Lowville town request for a nearly mile-long reduced-speed and no-passing zone on Route 12 just west of the village. There is already a 0.3-mile buffer zone just within the village limits in which motorists are to slow to 40 mph before reaching the village. However, town officials felt a 0.9-mile extension, with some type of speed restriction and an uninterrupted no-passing zone, would be appropriate; DOT officials disagreed.
25 years ago
Nov. 16, 1996: An overwhelming majority of merchants in Jefferson and Lewis counties refused to sell tobacco products to minors when a group of teenagers attempted to buy them at stores earlier this fall. The “tobacco compliance checks” were done by members of the Tobacco Prevention, Awareness and Cessation Coalition. New York has a statewide goal of 80 percent compliance rate by the year 2000.
50 years ago
Nov. 16, 1971: The Ogdensburg Port Terminal was a beehive of activity Sunday when the ship Cacique Yanquetruz, diverted from New York City because of the longshoremen’s strike, docked and began unloading a cargo of chestnuts, garlic and melons onto 38 tractor-trailers that had converged to pick up the merchandise. Adding to the confusion was the arrival of two barges, the Leigh Valley and Dick S., also from New York City, to be unloaded.
75 years ago
Nov. 16, 1946: Increased transportation facilities for residents, in realization of a long felt need, were culminated with announcement today of the opening of a new bus service between Carthage and Lowville. A bus schedule of five trips daily is arranged with a view to serving workmen employed at in between points en route, including plants at Castorland, Beaver Falls and Croghan.
100 years ago
Nov. 16, 1921: Three specially built barges carrying 155,000 live eels valued at $100,000 consigned from Quebec to New York are on their way up the St. Lawrence. The tug which is towing the unique cargo is being driven at top speed in order that the tow may get through the canals before cold weather causes a freeze.
125 years ago
Nov. 16, 1896: The power of electricity is constantly extending and new uses are continually being found to various forms of manufacturing. Watertown now has a novelty in the shape of a grist mill operated entirely by the electric current. Bean & Makepeace have just completed a plant for feed grinding, the machinery being run by a current from the Watertown street railway company’s line.
150 years ago
Nov. 16, 1871: About twelve thousand dollars have already been expended on the new Baptist church in Adams. The Journal thinks it will probably be the finest structure of the kind in the county.
The world
1902: A cartoon appears in the Washington Star, prompting the Teddy Bear Craze, after President Teddy Roosevelt refused to kill a captive bear tied up for him to shoot during a hunting trip to Mississippi.
1907: The Indian and Oklahoma territories are unified to make Oklahoma, which becomes the 46th state.
1945: Eighty-eight German scientists, holding Nazi secrets, arrive in the United States.
1948: President Harry S Truman rejects four-power talks on Berlin until the blockade is removed.
1953: The United States joins in the condemnation of Israel for its raid on Jordan.
1960: After the integration of two all-white schools, 2,000 whites riot in the streets of New Orleans.
1992: Eric Lawes, while using a metal detector to search for a friend’s lost hammer near Hoxne, Suffolk, England, discovers the Hoxne Hoard, the largest hoard of Roman silver and gold ever found in Britain, and the largest collection of 4th and 5th century coins found anywhere within the bounds of the former Roman Empire
1997: Pro-democracy Chinese dissident Wei Jingsheng released from prison after 18 years, for health reasons.
