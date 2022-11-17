Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 17, 2012: With their deployment rapidly approaching, soldiers from the post’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team are moving quickly to package their needed supplies for shipment to Afganistan. Over at the brigade’s motor pool Friday morning, a small handful of soldiers from the brigade headquarters could be seen preparing large storage containers for their impending 6,500-plus-mile trip.
25 years ago
Nov. 17, 1997: Wednesday through Friday, Salmon Run Mall. Single arrest, $25; multiple arrests,free. Call (800) 733-5385 for information and to arrange arrests. Jail and Bail week, call Jail Gold number, 771-2139.
50 years ago
Nov. 17, 1972: Hunting permits will be limited to 350 instead of normal 500 at Camp Drum on Saturday and Sunday because of weekend training. The 727th Maintenance Company, Schenectady, and the First battalion of the 210th Armored Regiment from Albany are the units participating in the exercises. A total of 16 officers and 247 men will be involved in the weekend training.
75 years ago
Nov. 17, 1947: At Canton Theater. “Dark Passage,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, will be shown for the last time tonight at the New American theater. Tuesday and Wednesday the feature will be “Stanley and Livingstone,” starring Spencer Tracey, with Richard Greene and Nancy Kelly.
100 years ago
Nov. 17, 1922: H.S. teachers ask salary increase — want maximum raised here to $2,016. Pointing out that although Watertown is among the first eight of the 39 third class cities of the state in population the salaries paid Watertown High school women teachers place the city seventh from the bottom of the list, but above average in salaries paid men teachers here, the High School Teachers’ Association has presented a petition to the board of education asking that such increase of salary to be given the women teachers of the High School for 1923 — 2-1 as will raise the maximum salary in Watertown.
125 years ago
Nov. 17, 1897: The Maple City Team Defeats Vermont Champions. Today the unbeaten O.A.C. football team lined up against the Blue Jeans, of St. Albans, team which for four years has successfully defended the title of champion of Vermont. The home team won the hardest fought game ever played here by a score of 12 to 0.
150 years ago
Nov. 17, 1872: Breakfast jackets of light blue cashmere, bound with velvet, are very much in style.
The world
1939 – Nine Czech students are executed as a response to anti-Nazi demonstrations prompted by the death of Jan Opletal. All Czech universities are shut down and more than 1,200 students sent to concentration camps. Since this event, International Students’ Day is celebrated in many countries, especially in the Czech Republic.
1969 – Cold War: Negotiators from the Soviet Union and the United States meet in Helsinki, Finland, to begin SALT I negotiations aimed at limiting the number of strategic weapons on both sides.
1970 – Vietnam War: Lieutenant William Calley goes on trial for the My Lai Massacre.
1973 – Watergate scandal: In Orlando, Fla., U.S. President Richard Nixon tells 400 Associated Press managing editors “I am not a crook.”
2013 – A rare late-season tornado outbreak strikes the Midwest. Illinois and Indiana are most affected with tornado reports as far north as lower Michigan. In all around six dozen tornadoes touch down in approximately an 11-hour time period, including seven EF3 and two EF4 tornadoes.
2019 – The first known case of COVID-19 is traced to a 55-year-old man who had visited a market in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.
