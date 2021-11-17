Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 17, 2011: Watertown Salvation Army Capt. Evelyn M. Hopping is giving thanks to the greater Watertown community this Thanksgiving for donating money and food to help prepare the annual traditional Thanksgiving Day meal. Capt. Hopping found out Monday that the previous event sponsor was not able to support the dinner this year, leaving the Salvation Army to scramble to find donations to help feed about 500 people Nov. 24. After an article appeared in Tuesday’s Times about the need for support, Capt. Hopping said, there was an immediate response.
25 years ago
Nov. 17, 1996: The Lewis County Humane Society may soon be reactivated after nearly 50 years of being extinct. Officers and board members were elected Wednesday, said President James D. Hanno, Lowville. The last recorded meetings of the defunct group date from 1947, he said.
50 years ago
Nov. 17, 1971: The Reynolds Metals Company at Massena will lay off an additional 125 men on Friday, it was announced today. The lay-off will close the second half of the number two potline. Closing of the first section entailed laying off 50 men. Reynolds will continue to employ approximately 623 persons.
75 years ago
Nov. 17, 1946: The sweet tooth of 50 Lowville children will henceforth go unappeased because their wisdom tooth tells them six cents is too much to pay for a candy bar. In a letter to The Times signed by the students, they pledge to not buy “a single candy bar at any store that charges six cents.”
100 years ago
Nov. 17, 1921: With orders to shoot to kill if necessary, ex-service men were placed on trains running between Utica and Watertown to guard the mails, in accordance with orders recently issued by Postmaster General Hays. Trains between Utica and Malone are also manned and an ex-service man stands guard at night at the Utica terminal.
125 years ago
Nov. 17, 1896: The R., W. & O. railroad company has issued instructions to flagmen at various crossings to ascertain the names and addresses of any and every person not a passenger, seen jumping on and off moving trains. The company will then see to it that all such persons are arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
150 years ago
Nov. 17, 1871: During the high winds of Tuesday night, one of the chimneys upon Mexico Academy was blown off. The next morning one of the numerous occupants being ignorant of the accident to the chimney, started his fire. Soon the roof of the building was discovered to be on fire, but energetic measures extinguished the flames before much damage was done.
The world
1558: Queen Elizabeth ascends to the throne of England.
1796: Napoleon Bonaparte defeats an Italian army near the Alpone River, Italy.
1800: The Sixth Congress (2nd session) convenes for the first time in Washington, D.C.
1842: A grim abolitionist meeting is held in Marlboro Chapel, Boston, after the imprisonment of a mulatto named George Latimer, one of the first fugitive slaves to be apprehended in Massachusetts.
1869: The Suez Canal is formally opened.
1903: Vladimir Lenin’s efforts to impose his own radical views on the Russian Social Democratic Labor Party splits the party into two factions, the Bolsheviks, who support Lenin, and the Mensheviks.
1918: Influenza deaths reported in the United States have far exceeded World War I casualties.
1941: German Luftwaffe general and World War I fighter-ace Ernst Udet commits suicide. The Nazi government tells the public that he died in a flying accident.
1951: Britain reports development of the world’s first nuclear-powered heating system.
1967: The American Surveyor 6 makes a six-second flight on the moon, the first liftoff on the lunar surface.
1970: Soviet unmanned Luna 17 touches down on the moon.
1980: WHHM Television in Washington, D.C., becomes the first African-American public-broadcasting television station.
1993: U.S. House of Representatives passes resolution to establish the North American Free Trade Agreement.
2000: Controversial President of Peru Alberto Fujimori removed from office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.