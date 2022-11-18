Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 18, 2012: Abandoned pets waiting to be adopted in Jefferson County now have exciting news to meow and bark about. Watertown’s Petco store used to showcase only a few cats up for adoption from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Jefferson County. But that small partnership will soon ballooon into an 1,100-square-foot adoptino center to be featured at the store at the Towne Center Plaza off Arsenal Street. The center will include separate spaces to house 30 to 40 kittens and cats, four dogs and a range of small pets including hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs, mice, rabbits and chinchillas.
25 years ago
Nov. 18, 1997: Declining revenues forced the Sci-Tech Center this month to eliminate its executive director position and cut its hours by about half. Lance M. Evans, the museum’s executive director since 1993, was laid off on Nov. 7. At the same time, weekly hours of operation for the 154 Stone St. center were cut back form 30 to 14.
50 years ago
Nov. 18, 1972: Crogan — Mr. and Mrs. Guy Zehr have moved to a trailer home in Lowville.
75 years ago
Nov. 18, 1947: The educational needs of the city, especially a new high school, formed the subject of a panel discussion held at the Sherman School Monday evening under the auspices of the Sherman School Parent-Teacher association. The speakers, agreeing that a new high school, together with a secondary school curriculum to meet the needs, is vitally necessary, condemned the present high school and asked for a new high school complete with faculties for vocational and cultural studies for an adequate educational program.
100 years ago
Nov. 18, 1922: “The Radio King,” a scientific and instructive movie thriller is shown tonight at the Avon theatre. It is the latest in Universal’s “thrills from history, literature and science,” series of chapter pictures. Roy Stewart plays the leading role, supported by Louise Lorraine, Sidney Bracey, Ernest Butterworth, jr., and others. The story concerns two government radio experts who are developing astounding radio inventions for the government. A group of international radicals, led by Marnee, an electrical wizard, seeks to steal the inventions and overthrow the government.
125 years ago
Nov. 18, 1897: Thanksgiving will soon be here. If you have not arranged for your Thanksgiving turkey, leave your order at E.H. Bobi’s and you will be sure of getting a fine turkey, as he has bargained for a choice lot for his holiday trade.
150 years ago
Nov. 18, 1872: On Saturday afternoon the 16th of Nov., I by mistake exchanged a muff with some lady in Mrs. Lee’s store in the Arcade. If the person with whom I exchanged will leave my muff at the same place, I will do the same.
The world
1916: World War I: First Battle of the Somme: In France, British Expeditionary Force commander Douglas Haig calls off the battle which started on July 1, 1916.
1918: Latvia declares its independence from Russia.
1928: Release of the animated short “Steamboat Willie,” the first fully synchronized sound cartoon, directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, featuring the third appearances of cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. This is considered by the Disney corporation to be Mickey’s birthday.
1944: The Popular Socialist Youth is founded in Cuba.
1978: In Jonestown, Guyana, Jim Jones led his Peoples Temple to a mass murder–suicide that claimed 918 lives in all, 909 of them in Jonestown itself, including over 270 children. Congressman Leo Ryan is murdered by members of the Peoples Temple hours earlier.
)1993: In South Africa, 21 political parties approve a new constitution, expanding voting rights and ending white minority rule.
1996: A fire occurs on a train traveling through the Channel Tunnel from France to England causing several injuries and damaging approximately 500 metres (1,600 ft) of tunnel.
1999: At Texas A&M University, the Aggie Bonfire collapses killing 12 students and injuring 27 others.
2002: Iraq disarmament crisis: United Nations weapons inspectors led by Hans Blix arrive in Iraq.
2003: The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court rules 4–3 in Goodridge v. Department of Public Health that the state’s ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and gives the state legislature 180 days to change the law making Massachusetts the first state in the United States to grant marriage rights to same-sex couples.
2012: Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria becomes the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria.
2013: NASA launches the MAVEN probe to Mars.
2020: The Utah monolith, built sometime in 2016, is discovered by state biologists of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
