Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 18, 2011: About 125 local businessmen, Jefferson County officials and residents gathered Thursday in a Watertown International Airport hangar decked out with red, white and blue balloons to celebrate its new major airline service. American Eagle will receive $3,047,972 annually through a federal Department of Transportation Essential Air Service contract for 12 weekly flights from Jefferson County to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
25 years ago
Nov. 18, 1996: The recent discovery of a bomb in the Jefferson County Office Building has prompted St. Lawrence County officials to beef up security in buildings here. Jefferson County lawmakers and staff have been criticized for procrastinating on a security upgrade that was suggested for the office building two years ago. Plans for remodeling the building’s entrance and installing cameras were apparently set aside because of administrative and legislative turnover.
50 years ago
Nov. 18, 1971: The deed to the Harry L. Mills Memorial Park was presented to Gouverneur Mayor Anthony A. Pastizzo by the president of the Gouverneur Pool Association at the November meeting of the Association. The Association will now function as an auxiliary which will raise funds to improve and complete the park. Gouverneur recreation commission, a village organization, will take over the responsibility for the park.
75 years ago
Nov. 18, 1946: The agriculture department announced yesterday it will permit the sale of whipping cream, effective tomorrow. It is terminating a wartime order prohibiting sale of cream and cream products with a butterfat content of more than 19 per cent, and resigned to divert as much cream as possible into production of butter.
100 years ago
Nov. 18, 1921: Telephone subscribers have noticed during the past few days that operators on the local exchange have eliminated the purr in their pronunciation of numerals in which the letter R occurs. “Four” is no longer “Foh-r-r-r” and “three” not “thr-r-r-reee.” The chief operator denied today that an order had been issued directing operators to eliminate the rolled R.
125 years ago
Nov. 18, 1896: About 50 veterans who were members of the 35th New York Volunteer Infantry regiment, which was recruited from this section, are holding a re-union in Joe Spratt Post rooms in Watertown this afternoon and will conclude their gathering by a banquet this evening.
150 years ago
Nov. 18, 1871: The new iron steamer “Pierrepont,” came to Cape Vincent on Monday, laden with 400 sheep. This steamer, in point of utility, is coming fully up to the expectation of its builders. We understand it will make regular trips between this point, Alexandria, and Kingston, stopping at Gananoque and Clayton next season.
The world
1626: St. Peter’s Cathedral in Rome is officially dedicated.
1865: Mark Twain’s first story “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County” is published in the New York Saturday Press.
1912: Cholera breaks out in Constantinople, in the Ottoman Empire.
1921: New York City considers varying work hours to avoid long traffic jams.
1928: Mickey Mouse makes his film debut in Steamboat Willie, the first animated talking picture.
1936: The main span of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco is joined.
1939: The Irish Republican Army explodes three bombs in Piccadilly Circus.
1978: Peoples Temple cult leader Jim Jones leads his followers to a mass murder-suicide in Jonestown, Guyana, hours after cult member killed Congressman Leo J. Ryan of California.
2003: Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court rules the state’s ban on same-sex marriages is unconstitutional.
