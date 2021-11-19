Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 19, 2011: Two state inmates serving time in the Watertown Correctional Facility caused a hazardous-materials investigation at the Dry Hill prison Friday morning. In sending love notes to their significant others, the inmates put material inside the envelopes that turned out to be sugar and lemonade mix, but caused state police and fire and rescue units to respond.
25 years ago
Nov. 19, 1996: If village size is measured strictly by area, Carthage is a little bigger today. The village Board of Trustees approved annexing West Street property owned by Romeo Astafan and the Carthage Arms Apartments property on Oxford Street during Monday’s meeting. The annexation will extend village services and water to the Oxford Street apartment complex.
50 years ago
Nov. 19, 1971: The original American Touring Company visited the north country Wednesday night for the second time within a year to perform “Jesus Christ Superstar,” a rock opera of Christ’s last seven days on earth. Last spring the rock opera was a major topic of discussion in Watertown. Many found it hard to swallow, while others stoutly defended the performance.
75 years ago
Nov. 19, 1946: The Reico Manufacturing company, engaged in the manufacture of toy pianos in the old No. 8 school on Pine street, Ogdensburg, is now in production and will deliver the first Christmas order of the musical toy to the Sperling furniture store in the city today.
100 years ago
Nov. 19, 1921: Owing to the rapid growth of the business done by the concern, the Deren Coat company may be transferred from Adams to a larger town, it became known today. It is believed that Louis Deren, manager of the company, has Watertown in mind as the logical location for a larger factory. At present the coat company is one of Adams’ chief industries, employing about 80 girls and women.
125 years ago
Nov. 19, 1896: Mrs. Reynolds, who went to Watertown with Deputy Sheriff Budd yesterday, could not identify the hens and chickens found there, although she had no doubt there were many of them that belonged to her. This matter will not be dropped here, for Officer Budd is determined to break up this gang. They have pestered Mrs. Reynolds and others for a long time.
150 years ago
Nov. 19, 1871: On Thursday last, after a silence of nearly a year, the old Brownville cotton factory bell again rang out the call for gathering the workmen. These were welcome tones to the denizens of that town, telling them that the factory was again to be opened, giving employment to nearly a hundred hands. The distribution of monthly pay to these hands will doubtless tend greatly to improve the business of Brownville.
The world
1828: In Vienna, Composer Franz Schubert dies of syphilis at age 31.
1863: Lincoln delivers the “Gettysburg Address” at the dedication of the National Cemetery at the site of the Battle of Gettysburg.
1897: The Great “City Fire” in London.
1969: Apollo 12 touches down on the moon.
1976: Patty Hearst is released from prison on $1.5 million bail.
1985: In the largest civil verdict in U.S. history, Pennzoil wins $10.53 billion judgement against Texaco.
1985: U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, meet for the first time.
1998: U.S. House of Representatives begins impeachment hearings against President Bill Clinton.
2010: New Zealand suffers its worst mining disaster since 1914 when the first of four explosions occurs at the Pike River Mine; 29 people are killed.
