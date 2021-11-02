Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 2, 2011: Work has begun on gutting the old Social Security Administration building, 190 Stone St., and the former Watertown Music Center, 196 Stone St., and converting them into 13 apartments. By the end of May, the $2.1 million project by Neighbors of Watertown will be completed and ready for occupancy, Neighbors Executive Director Gary C. Beasley said. The restoration project is being funded by a grant from the state’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.
25 years ago
Nov. 2, 1996: Construction of a recreational trail from Black River to Watertown, suspended when a mud slide tore off part of an embankment, will resume next year, a state parks official said. The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation bought six miles of a former rail corridor in 1988 with plans to turn it into a multi-use recreational trail.
50 years ago
Nov. 2, 1971: Halloween weekend, 1971, was a fairly typical one in and around Watertown, with the usual vandalism ranging from broken windows to soaped and painted cars, and with two reported incidents of dangerous items being found in children’s treats. One city mother reported a piece of taffy with a needle in it and another, a razor blade in an apple.
75 years ago
Nov. 2, 1946: The children of Lowville celebrated one of the quietest Hallowe’ens in years if reports of property damages are any indication. Much of the credit was given the well organized Kiwanis sponsored parade which drew hundreds of costumed boys and girls of all ages.
100 years ago
Nov. 2, 1921: Certain youths in Adams Center late Monday night celebrated Hallowe’en by taking a Ford touring car from the garage of Williams & Sons, Adams Center, and drove it into a sand pile about one-eighth of a mile away. Early this morning the car was found abandoned in the sand pile and the authorities are of the opinion that it was the work of youths who were bent on making excitements in the village.
125 years ago
Nov. 2, 1896: County Clerk Pierce will start out at 4 tomorrow morning with a horse and wagon to deliver the ballots to the 14 polling places in the city. Of all the overworked men in the city, no one maintains his geniality better than Clark Pierce.
150 years ago
Nov. 2, 1871: Rowdies are always thick just before election. We hear of many insults to ladies on the street by these vampires. “Ten days” would do them good.
The world
1921: Margaret Sanger and Mary Ware Dennett form the American Birth Control League.
1936: The first high-definition public television transmissions begin from Alexandra Palace in north London by the BBC.
1942: Lieutenant General Dwight D. Eisenhower arrives in Gibraltar to set up an American command post for the invasion of North Africa.
1943: The Battle of Empress Augusta Bay in Bougainville ends in U.S. Navy victory over Japan.
1947: Howard Hughes’ Spruce Goose flies for the first and last time.
1948: Harry S Truman is elected the 33rd president of the United States.
1959: Charles Van Doren confesses that the TV quiz show “21” is fixed and that he had been given the answers to the questions asked him.
1960: A British jury determines that “Lady Chatterly’s Lover” by D.H. Lawrence is not obscene.
1963: South Vietnamese President Ngo Dinh Diem is assassinated.
1976: Jimmy (James Earl) Carter elected the 39th president of the United States.
1983: President Ronald Reagan signs a bill establishing Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.
1984: Serial killer Velma Barfield becomes the first woman executed in the U.S. since 1962.
2000: First resident crew arrives at the International Space Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.