Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 2, 2012: The Jefferson County Public Health Service has reported 47 case of influenza A and influenza-like illness in the Carthage area. Faith E. Lustik, a public health planner with the department, said the first reported case was recorded Oct. 13. Since that time, the numbers have increased gradually. “Usually our flue season would be peaking in February,” Ms. Lustik said. “It’s very rare to see the flu this early.”
25 years ago
Nov. 2, 1997: A group of young women playing “chicken” with a freight train forced a Conrail freight to make an emergency stop at a crossing on Canton’s East Main Street, village police said. No one was injured, but it took the train’s crew about seven minutes to reset the train’s emergency brakes, they said.
50 years ago
Nov. 2, 1972: PULASKI — State police are investigating a burglary at a camp owned by Peter Besio, Mudville Road, Brewerton, in which items valued at $600 were taken. The camp, located on Carter Drive, Town of Sandy Creek, was entered between Oct. 18 and 31 by breaking a side window. Reported missing are an oil furnace, dishes, household items, a 12-gauge shotgun, a .22-caliber rifle, a wet suit and a radio.
75 years ago
Nov. 2, 1947: OGDENSBURG — Plans are now being made for a community memorial service honoring the Ogdensburg dead of World War II to be conducted by a group of local veterans on Armistice Sunday in the First Baptist church. The service has been planned by a group of local ministers and veterans to commemorate two events, Armistice day and the present return to this area of the bodies of many of the war dead.
100 years ago
Nov. 2, 1922: Canton — Porch furniture, farm implements and other things portable were taken off on Halloween night and scattered throughout the town while signs were removed and in several instances put in places where their meaning was made ridiculous. The large sign “Welcome,” which was hung in Main street last summer near the center of the street was removed on Halloween night and hung over the entrance to the jail where the sheriff found it in the morning.
125 years ago
Nov. 2, 1897: A meeting was held in the chapel of the Y.M.C.A. yesterday to take under consideration the advisability of organizing a Florence mission, in Watertown. Rev. W.D. Marsh called the meeting to order. After prayer Evangelist Crittenton addresses the meeting on the work of the Florence Mission, giving a deeply interesting description of the plans of work adopted, the great need for this work, the success attending it in saving fallen women and leading many to God and a new life and eventually opening for them employment and good homes. He gave the plan for organizing local missions and spoke of the national organization with headquarters in Washington, D.C. All missions missions may be connected with the national giving them many advantages in the work. He said that a mission in Watertown would be a center for work in northern New York.
150 years ago
Nov. 2, 1872: There will be a service of praise together with some statements of a missionary character, in the First Presbyterian church to-morrow evening — conducted by Rev. Mr. White, Secretary of the American Missionary Association, and the Jubilee Singers. These young people are students from Fisk University of Nashville, Tenn. The four young men are preparing for the ministry, and will give some account of the work among the Freedmen. The public is invited to attend.
The world
1960: Penguin Books is found not guilty of obscenity in the trial R v Penguin Books Ltd, the Lady Chatterley’s Lover case.
1983: U.S. President Ronald Reagan signs a bill creating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
2000: Expedition 1 arrived at the International Space Station for the first long-duration stay onboard. From this day to present, a continuous human presence in space on the station remains uninterrupted.
2008: Lewis Hamilton secured his maiden Formula One Drivers’ Championship Title by one point ahead of Felipe Massa at the Brazilian Grand Prix, after a pass for fifth place against the Toyota of Timo Glock on the final lap of the race.
2016: The Chicago Cubs defeat the Cleveland Indians in the World Series, ending the longest Major League Baseball championship drought at 108 years.
