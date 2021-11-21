The north
Nov. 21, 2011: Police surveillance cameras could be hitting some of the Massena’s streets and parks soon. Rising vandalism at the Creative Playground on Danforth Place and other public safety concerns in the village have spurred the need for them, according to Supervisor Joseph D. Gray. Main Street and Veterans Memorial Park are two other locations where cameras could be used.
25 years ago
Nov. 21, 1996: Genesis HealthCare of New York, formerly Mercy Hospital, on Wednesday celebrated the move of its primary-care center to larger and more modern space on the main floor of the facility. The new center began treating patients Monday in a former operating room that has been renovated into doctors’ offices. The expanded space will allow the center to offer special services, such as the weekly obstetric/gynecological clinic, without disrupting treatment of regular primary-care patients.
50 years ago
Nov. 21, 1971: The Thousand Islands State Park Commission decided Friday to permit pets in all 27 parks in the Thousand Islands region at a meeting at Keewaydin State Park. At the meeting the commission also expressed its gratitude to James C. Wemyss who is giving 10 acres of land, known as Morgan Island, adjoining Kring Point State Park to be used for recreation purposes.
75 years ago
Nov. 21, 1946: Flowers with which to decorate the Thanksgiving dinner table will cost the residents of Watertown slightly less than they did in 1945. With the close of the war and the return of many of the growers, Watertown florist shops will show the largest assortment of chrysanthemums and pompons in recent years.
100 years ago
Nov. 21, 1921: Jack Lewis of 600 Pine street, Watertown’s Christmas tree king, is already preparing to supply his customers. Mr. Lewis has brought in 1,000 trees from the forests of Lewis county, and has them stored at his home. Another 1,000 trees will be cut and brought in before Christmas. Mr. Lewis said today that this year the trees will sell at from ten cents and up.
125 years ago
Nov. 21, 1896: The condition of the pavements and streets today is unusually slippery, owing to the snow. It catches the horses unprepared as to shoes, and the result has been that the steeds have been slipping badly. Trade in the blacksmith shops has received a decided impetus by the advent of the snow.
150 years ago
Nov. 21, 1871: Every observing person who passes the Methodist Parsonage in Belleville, cannot help noticing its much improved appearance since it has been clapboarded and received two coats of white paint. Great credit is due to the pastor, Rev. C. H. Guile, who not only superintended the work, but doffed his ministerial robes and dignity, and worked as diligently and efficiently as the other workmen.
The world
1620: Leaders of the Mayflower expedition frame the “Mayflower Compact,” designed to bolster unity among the settlers.
1783: Jean de Rozier and the Marquis d’Arlandes make the first free-flight ascent in a balloon to over 500 feet in Paris.
1904: Motorized omnibuses replace horse-drawn cars in Paris.
1906: In San Juan, President Theodore Roosevelt pledges citizenship for Puerto Rican people.
1911: Suffragettes storm Parliament in London. All are arrested and all choose prison terms.
1927: Police turn machine guns on striking Colorado mine workers, killing five and wounding 20.
1934: A New York court rules Gloria Vanderbilt unfit for custody of her daughter.
1967: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the air quality act, allotting $428 million for the fight against pollution.
1970: U.S. planes conduct widespread bombing raids in North Vietnam.
1985: Navy intelligence analyst Jonathan Pollard arrested for spying and passing classified information to Israel; he received a life sentence on Nov. 1, 1987.
1986: The Justice Department begins an inquiry into the National Security Council into what will become known as the Iran-Contra scandal.
1995: The Dayton Peace Agreement is initialed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio; the agreement, formally ratified in Paris on Dec. 14, ends the three-and-a-half year war between Bosnia and Herzegovina.
2006: Anti-Syrian Lebanese Minister and MP Pierre Gemayel assassinated in Beirut.
