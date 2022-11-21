Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 21, 2012: A woman walking home from the grocery store on Monday morning discovered three 150-year-old headstones just sitting along the side of the road on Plaza Drive with some construction debris. But exactly how the 4-foot-tall, 150-pound gravestones ended up there remains unknown. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Detective Gary M. Belch and Deputy John M. Gleason acknowledged it was a case they wanted to solve, so they spent part of their Monday and Tuesday shifts trying to find out about the stones. “It’s a mystery,” Detective Blech said. He stressed the importance of getting the headstones back to their rightful owners. “All we know is they’re dead,” he said.
25 years ago
Nov. 21, 1997: Professor M. Sathyamoorthy of Clarkson University, Potsdam, has published a book, “Nonlinear Analysis of Structures.” He is chairman of the school’s mechanical and aeronautical engineering department.
50 years ago
Nov. 21, 1972: A sidewalk caved in near Riverside Apartments on Mill Street at about 8:55 a.m. Officer Eisenhaur said, after a tractor trailer, driven by Everett Hall of Tyler Truck Lines, Oakfield, carrying materials for the apartments, drove onto the sidwalk. Two of the truck’s wheels “broke through the sidewalk,” he said, and the truck could not be moved until its load was removed.
75 years ago
Nov. 21, 1947: Charles Cooper, a member of the faculty of Clarkson College, and a model airplane enthusiast, has his large 7-foot sail plane back in his possession after it was lost in the Adirondack woods for the past month. The plane, which cost Mr. Cooper over $40 [an estimated $531 in 2022] to construct, was equipped with a motor and floats to take off the water. While deer hunting this week in that section, Herman Hiter of Potsdam, came upon the plane which had to be carried out of the woods for about two miles.
100 years ago
Nov. 21, 1922: Nieces of the late Mrs. C.L. Shepard have donated 450 books to the Mannsville Union school. They were formerly in Mrs. Shepard’s library and consist of encyclopedias, volumes of history, science and fiction. The books will be grouped together in one collection to be known as the “Shepard Library.”
125 years ago
Nov. 21, 1897: Tuesday evening James Young, the talented young tragedian and comedian will be seen in “David Garrick” at the City opera house. Mr. Young is said to be supported by a company of artists and the opera house will undoubtedly be well filled. Mr. Young, who appeared in this city last season in “Hamlet” will not interpret Shakespeare this time but the very next thing to it, high comedy. His offering will be “David Garrick,” Robertson’s famous work.
150 years ago
Nov. 21, 1872: The oldest man in Jefferson County. Daniel Fox, of Adams, and uncle to Daniel Fox, of this village, is probably the oldest man in the county. He was 101 years old last March. He is hale and hearty, and it is said, walked down to Adams last summer, a distance of two miles. When the weather is good, he usually walks over to his son-in-law’s each day, a distance of half a mile.
The world
1902: The Philadelphia Football Athletics defeat the Kanaweola Athletic Club of Elmira, New York, 39–0, in the first-ever professional American football night game.
1905: Albert Einstein’s paper that leads to the mass–energy equivalence formula, E = mc², is published in the journal Annalen der Physik.
1922: Rebecca Latimer Felton of Georgia takes the oath of office, becoming the first female United States senator.
1953: The Natural History Museum, London announces that the “Piltdown Man” skull, initially believed to be one of the most important fossilized hominid skulls ever found, is a hoax.
1959: American disc jockey Alan Freed, who had popularized the term “rock and roll” and music of that style, is fired from WABC radio over allegations he had participated in the payola scandal.
1964: The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opens to traffic. At the time it is the world’s longest bridge span.
1967: Vietnam War: American General William Westmoreland tells news reporters: “I am absolutely certain that whereas in 1965 the enemy was winning, today he is certainly losing.”
2019: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.
2019: Tesla launches the SUV Cybertruck. A gaffe occurs during the launch event when its “unbreakable” windows shatter during demonstration.
2021: An SUV plows through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., killing six and injuring 62.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.