Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 22, 2012: A post card mailed nearly 70 years ago has finally arrived at the former home of the couple who sent it. The postcard was sent July 4, 1943, from Rockford, Ill., to sisters Pauline and Theresa Leisenring in Elmira. Their brother, George Leisenring, was stationed at Rockford’s Medical Center Barracks at Camp Grant, an Army post during World War II Their parents were visiting him when they mailed the post card home. The card reads in part, “Dear Pauline and Theresa, We arrived safe, and had a good trip, but we were good and tire.”
25 years ago
Nov. 22, 1997: Those of you who were invited and did not attend the fine entertainment sponsored by the Watertown Daily Times and put on at Indian River Central School last month certainly missed a class performance by “President’s Own,” the United States Marine Corps band. This fine entertainment was made possible only through the efforts of the Times and cooperation with Indian River School. I feel certain that I speak for all who attended when I say “Hats off to the Johnson family and all who made this performance possible.”
50 years ago
Nov. 22, 1972: Robert D. Sittig, Boonville, formerly of Potsdam and Massena, has been asked by Holt, Rinehart and Winston, Inc., New York, to include his song, “Valentine, Valentine,” in their new elementary music textbook. Permission was granted by the composer for the publishers to write a new piano accompaniment, right to record the song and world rights.
75 years ago
Nov. 22, 1947: Dean Bock, a student at the Deerfield Academy, Old Deerfield, Mass., will spend next weekend with his parents, Dr. and Mrs. George F. Bock.
100 years ago
Nov. 22, 1922: The new clubhouse of the Thousand Islands Country Club will be ready for use in July 1923, according to the officials of the T.A. Gillespie Construction Company who have charge of building operations. The way the work has been progressing so far it is certain that the structure will be opened during the summer season next year and if there are no delays perhaps before July.
125 years ago
Nov. 22, 1897: According to our custom for several years past, the children of the city schools will bring their little Thanksgiving donations to their respective school buildings the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and they will then be delivered to the bureau of charities or any other charitable organization that may be designation by the givers. These little donations, in the aggregate, amount to several wagon loads and do much to relieve the necessities of the unfortunate poor and are highly appreciated. Children’s shoes and other articles of clothing will be of aid to many a child which could be kept in school but for a lack of comfortable clothing.
150 years ago
Nov. 22, 1872: Watertown City Marble Works. Watertown, N.Y. George Van Vleck will keep on hand, or make to order Monuments & Grave Stones and all kinds of MARBLE WORK, Manufactured from the best grades of Italian and American Marble, as cheap as can be bought elsewhere. All work warranted to give satisfaction or no pay. I am also prepared to deal in Scotch and Native Granite. Please give me a call. No. 60 Court Street, Crowner House.
The world
1963: U.S. President John F. Kennedy is assassinated and Texas Gov. John Connally is seriously wounded by Lee Harvey Oswald, who also kills Dallas Police officer J. D. Tippit after fleeing the scene. U.S Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson is sworn in as the 36th president afterward.
1995: “Toy Story” is released as the first feature-length film created completely using computer-generated imagery.
1995: The 7.3 Mw Gulf of Aqaba earthquake shakes the Sinai Peninsula and Saudi Arabia region with a maximum Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe), killing eight and injuring 30, and generating a non-destructive tsunami.
2002: In Nigeria, more than 100 people are killed at an attack aimed at the contestants of the Miss World contest.
2003: Baghdad DHL attempted shootdown incident: Shortly after takeoff, a DHL Express cargo plane is struck on the left wing by a surface-to-air missile and forced to land.
2003: England defeats Australia in the 2003 Rugby World Cup Final, becoming the first side from the Northern Hemisphere to win the tournament.
2004: The Orange Revolution begins in Ukraine, resulting from the presidential elections.
2005: Angela Merkel becomes the first female Chancellor of Germany.
2012: Ceasefire begins between Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Israel after eight days of violence and 150 deaths.
2015: A landslide in Hpakant, Kachin State, northern Myanmar kills at least 116 people near a jade mine, with around 100 more missing.
