The north
10 years ago
Nov. 22, 2010: It’s beginning to look a lot like (an energy efficient) Christmas in Massena. The first of the new snowflake-shaped holiday lights have been placed on one of the lampposts near the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce office. This year, the snowflake is powered by light-emitting diode bulbs, which use 75 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs, according to Massena Electric Department Superintendent Andrew J. McMahon.
25 years ago
Nov. 22, 1995: Samaritan Medical Center is issuing a notice to new parents after complaints were received over the past week from families who said a man visited their residences claiming to be affiliated with the “Babies Is Our Specialty” program. He claimed he was a photographer and in some cases claimed to be working on behalf of Samaritan. He allegedly asked to enter the home to take pictures of the family’s newborn. No such program exists at the hospital and anyone who is approached by the man should call the police immediately.
50 years ago
Nov. 22, 1970: Styrofoam is no UFO. Huge chunks of styrofoam used to package building materials for the new state office building on Washington Street befuddled pedestrians and addled motorists as winds spread them several hundred feet from the site this morning.
75 years ago
Nov. 22, 1945: Watertown housewives will be able to step into meat markets and grocery stores on Saturday and purchase meats and fats without thinking about how many valid ration points they have in the ration books. The Secretary of Agriculture has announced that all meats and fats are to go off rationing at midnight tonight.
100 years ago
Nov. 22, 1920: Upwards of a half foot of snow covers the Potsdam section as a result of Sunday’s storm. Although there was not sufficient snow to cause any annoyance with drifts, the corporation snow plows made their initial appearance of the season and prospects are good for a “White Thanksgiving.”
125 years ago
Nov. 22, 1895: The Times children’s page today is mostly filled with the names of boys and girls of the Watertown schools who have contributed to the Eugene Field monument fund. Nearly $300 has already been contributed by the children of Chicago and now money is beginning to be sent from more distant places. The monument to “The Children’s Poet” will probably be erected in one of the public parks in Chicago.
150 years ago
Nov. 22, 1870: To-morrow business will be generally suspended in this city for Thanksgiving. As Christmas and New Year come on Sunday, it will therefore be necessary to take advantage of to-morrow and enjoy a good time if possible.
The world
1847: In New York, the Astor Place Opera House, the city’s first operatic theater, is opened.
1919: A Labor conference committee in the United States urges an eight-hour workday and a 48-hour week.
1963: Lee Harvey Oswald assassinates President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas. Lyndon B. Johnson becomes president.
1973: Great Britain announces a plan for moderate Protestants and Catholics to share power in Northern Ireland.
1995: The first feature-length film created entirely with computer generated imagery — Toy Story — premiers.
2005: Angela Merkel becomes the first woman ever to be Chancellor of Germany; the former research scientist had previously been the first secretary-general of the Christian Democratic Union.
2008: Hamas and Israel begin a cease-fire following eight days of violence and 150 deaths.
