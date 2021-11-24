Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 24, 2011: Alexandria Bay’s river walk has been stripped down to what its engineer calls a “baseline project” to keep the work within budget. The latest cost estimate is $962,891, which is much less than the project’s $1.4 million price tag in February. Eighty percent of the cost will be covered under a state grant. Initially, the village hoped to build a mile-long trail but had to scale it down by half to keep the cost down.
25 years ago
Nov. 24, 1996: City Councilman James E. Brett asked the city Monday to investigate why gas prices are higher in Watertown than in surrounding areas. An informal price survey Wednesday of some gasoline stations in the region showed Watertown’s per-gallon unleaded gas prices were about $1.36 — at least 9 cents higher than Sandy Creek, 6 cents higher than Gouverneur and 3 cents higher than Syracuse.
50 years ago
Nov. 24, 1971: Edward Fisher, the upstate presidential campaign manager for Sen. George McGovern, will be present for a community-wide breakfast at the Town House Restaurant, Potsdam on Tuesday. Mr. Fisher, on a fact-finding tour of the 31st Congressional District, will answer questions about the South Dakota Democrat and his campaign.
75 years ago
Nov. 24, 1946: An earthquake awakened many persons in Massena Sunday morning about 5:20. No damage has been reported to officials. Massena residents have had the jitters ever since the 1944 quake which inflicted severe damage throughout the village, and any similar occurrences have upset them.
100 years ago
Nov. 24, 1921: More than 1,000 persons who clamored for tickets for the performance by madame Anna Pavlowa and the Ballett Russe had to be turned away from the Avon theater Tuesday night, it was stated today by representatives of the Morning Musicales, Inc., under whose auspices the great dancer appeared in Watertown. Madamde Pavlowa proved to be the greatest drawing magnet that has appeared at a Watertown theater in many years.
125 years ago
Nov. 24, 1896: Nearly all of the churches in the city will hold special Thanksgiving services on Thursday, and several will consolidate in union meetings. These services have been arranged with due regard to the great home-coming, home-keeping features of the day, the family dinners and family reunions which often make so memorable the day on which the people of this great nation pause to breathe and think and give thanks.
150 years ago
Nov. 24, 1871: The snow storm of yesterday and last evening came to a tranquil termination before midnight and the traveling public finds itself midway between very bad sleighing and worse wheeling. The elements were in a terrible state of confusion about eight o’clock last evening, and winter seemed about to drop upon us without any further warning.
The world
1859: Charles Darwin publishes “The Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection” The first printing of 1,250 copies sells out in a single day.
1874: Joseph Glidden receives a patent for barbed wire.
1938: Mexico seizes oil land adjacent to Texas.
1939: In Czechoslovakia, the Gestapo execute 120 students who are accused of anti-Nazi plotting.
1944: American B-29s flying from Saipan bomb Tokyo.
1949: The Iron and Steel Act nationalizes the steel industry in Britain.
1950: UN troops begin an assault into the rest of North Korea, hoping to end the Korean War by Christmas.
1961: The United Nations adopts bans on nuclear arms over American protests.
1963: Jack Ruby fatally shoots the accused assassin of President Kennedy, Lee Harvey Oswald, in the garage of the Dallas Police Department.
1977: Greece announces the discovery of the tomb of King Philip II, father of Alexander the Great.
1979: The United States admits that thousands of troops in Vietnam were exposed to the toxic Agent Orange.
1992: U.S. Congress passes the Brady Bill requiring a 5-day waiting period for handgun sales; the bill is named for Pres. Ronald Reagan’s press secretary who was left partially paralyzed by a bullet during an assassination attempt on Reagan.
1995: Ireland votes 50.28% to 49.72% to end its 70-year-old ban on divorce.
2012: A fire at a clothing factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, kills over 110 people.
