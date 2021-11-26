Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 26, 2011: No seat was left unfilled at the 20th annual Ogdensburg Knights of Columbus Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at the Knights of Columbus hall. Grand Knight Nelson J. Woods said 450 takeouts, more than 100 deliveries and approximately 100 more in-house meals were served Thursday. He said the 650-plus meals are well above last year’s total of 500 dinners. Serving such a vast number of people takes a lot of help. Mr. Woods estimated that 75 to 100 volunteers worked Thursday.
25 years ago
Nov. 26, 1996: For more than two weeks, 4-year-old John H. Shaver of Ogdensburg kept mum on the fact that he took the first place on “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” John won $10,000 for his rendition of the latest dance craze, the Macarena. His secret was revealed on Sunday night’s episode of the show, which airs on ABC. The Shavers, their family and friends gathered Sunday in Oscar’s tavern on Ford Street to watch the show.
50 years ago
Nov. 26, 1971: A 147-foot schooner carrying a Chicago couple and their 11 children on a trip around the world, after an uneventful trip down the St. Lawrence Seaway, last week ran afoul of 75-mile-an-hour winds in the Gulf of St. Lawrence but were saved by a shepherd-freighter, the Rockcliffe Hall of Canada. For 36 miles, the schooner moved to the leeward of the bigger ship until it could reach safe harbor in Nova Scotia.
75 years ago
Nov. 26, 1946: Wheeler-Sack Field, the Class 4 military airport at Pine Camp, will be retained by the war department as a training facility for National Guard and Reserve Air Units, it was disclosed to The Times today. The Pine Camp airport, declared surplus by the war department a year ago, is expected to be officially reclaimed by the military shortly and restored to active status.
100 years ago
Nov. 26, 1921: Poles of the Black River Telephone company for fully a mile along the Syracuse-Watertown state highway and about two miles south of Pulaski were blown down yesterday morning during a fierce gale, accompanied by sleet, which overloaded the wires.
125 years ago
Nov. 26, 1896: Thanksgiving day the Times and Standard carriers played their second game of football on a vacant lot on Rutland street, resulting in a score of 6 to 0 in favor of the Times boys. This is their second victory over their opponents.
150 years ago
Nov. 26, 1871: The engine “Brewerton” ran off the track, on the S.N.R.R., last Friday, at Dutch Settlement, near Brewerton. Supt. Bancroft worked all night. In the afternoon he supplied his passengers bountifully with provisions obtained from neighboring farm houses.
The world
1789: George Washington proclaims this a National Thanksgiving Day in honor of the new Constitution. This date was later used to set the date for Thanksgiving.
1863: The first National Thanksgiving is celebrated.
1901: The Hope diamond is brought to New York.
1957: President Eisenhower suffers a minor stroke.
1983: At London’s Heathrow Airport, almost 6,800 gold bars worth nearly £26 million stolen from Brinks-MAT vault.
1998: Tony Blair becomes the first Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to address the Republic of Ireland’s parliament.
2000: Republican candidate George W. Bush is certified the winner of Florida’s electoral votes, giving him enough electoral votes to defeat Democrat Al Gore Jr. for the U.S. presidency, despite losing the popular vote.
2011: NATO forces in Afghanistan attack a Pakistani checkpost in a friendly fire incident, killing 24 soldiers and wounding 13 others.
