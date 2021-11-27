Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 27, 2011: Local large-animal veterinarian Dr. Peter Ostrum has been featured recently in a new reality series called “Veterinarians On Call.” Dr. Ostrum said the web series, found on YouTube, may attract more young people to consider a career in veterinary science and, in particular, the care of large animals. He is one of five veterinarians from the United States selected to take part in the series. The webisodes were an instant hit, with almost 20,000 views in the first two months.
25 years ago
Nov. 27, 1996: Customers of government buildings, Public Square shops and other nearby businesses could park in the Stone Street lot for free under an idea the city of Watertown is floating. The city would remove meters from the 220-space lot. To offset an estimated annual loss of $18,000 in revenue, the city would sell parking spaces to governments and businesses. The plan eliminates city responsibility for the lot and would quiet complaints about lack of parking near Public Square.
50 years ago
Nov. 27, 1971: Customs officials are keeping a close watch on automobiles arriving in the United States via the St. Lawrence Seaway for hidden narcotics. A check of two cars arriving in Chicago from Germany turned up 92 pounds of hashish packed in inner tubes, the inserted in tubeless tires.
75 years ago
Nov. 27, 1946: Watertown’s official Christmas tree, a 30-foot pine, was erected this morning in the east park plot in Public Square and will soon be decked in holiday ornamentation. It will be wired for illumination, however, it is not planned to illuminate it until the dimout has been lifted. The tree was grown on the Pine Camp military reservation.
100 years ago
Nov. 27, 1921: On Sunday afternoon at Virkler’s hall in Lowville the Polish people of Lewis county will hold a celebration commemorating the recent victory of the Polish people over the Russians. Speakers from Utica have been engaged and a program will be given by the children who will be dressed in ancient costumed of their Polish ancestry. If the weather will permit the organization will march through the main street of that town.
125 years ago
Nov. 27, 1896: Yesterday morning Louis Oney of Ogdensburg started from his home with two dogs and a gun to run a fox. When at the Burdick lot, one of the dogs startled a fox and kept chase up until the fox ran down Morris street through several yards and thence down Hamilton street toward the river. It is a rare occurrence to see a fox run so near as thickly populated a place.
150 years ago
Nov. 27, 1871: Lost: On Clinton st., between corner of Sterling and Washington st. and Wooster Sherman’s residence, a Gold Thimble. The finder will be rewarded by leaving same at the Times Office or at Kellogg & Conger’s Drug Store.
The world
1868: Lt. Col. George A. Custer’s 7th Cavalry kills Chief Black Kettle and about 100 Cheyenne (mostly women and children) on the Washita River.
1936: Great Britain’s Anthony Eden warns Hitler that Britain will fight to protect Belgium.
1959: Demonstrators march in Tokyo to protest a defense treaty with the United States.
1967: Lyndon Johnson appoints Robert McNamara to presidency of the World Bank.
1967: Charles DeGaulle vetoes Great Britain’s entry into the Common Market again.
1973: U.S. Senate votes to confirm Gerald Ford as Vice President of the United States, following Spiro Agnew’s resignation; the House will confirm Ford on Dec. 6.
1978: San Francisco mayor George Moscone and Harvey Milk, the city’s first openly gay supervisor, assassinated by former city supervisor Dan White.
1999: Helen Clark becomes first elected female Prime Minister of New Zealand.
2001: Hubble Space Telescope discovers a hydrogen atmosphere on planet Osiris, the first atmosphere detected on an extrasolar planet.
2004: Pope John Paul II returns relics of Saint John Chrysostom to the Eastern Orthodox Church.
2005: First partial human face transplant completed Amiens, France.
2006: Canadian House of Commons approves a motion, tabled by Prime Minister Stephen Harper, recognizing the Quebecois as a nation within Canada.
