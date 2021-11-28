The north
10 years ago
Nov. 28, 2011: South Jefferson Chamber of Commerce officials have moved forward with plans to honor the troops with about 100 yellow ribbons around Adams village. The ribbons, traditionally associated with military service, originally went in place around Veterans Day. However, strong winds knocked a large number of them down. The newly affixed ribbons are hung with thicker wire to ensure their longevity.
25 years ago
Nov. 28, 1996: Skiing enthusiasts eager to hit the slopes can do so beginning today. The Snow Ridge Ski Area in Turin opened for business this morning. Snow Ridge has received 36 inches of natural snow already this year. Skiiers expecting to enjoy a day at the Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown will have to wait a little longer. The ski area has received 3 or 4 inches of natural snow so far this season, which doesn’t come close to the 8 to 10 inches needed as adequate ground cover for skiing.
50 years ago
Nov. 28, 1971: The long dress has replaced the pantsuit and TV advertised toys are “going fast” as the 1971 Christmas shopping season begins with all signs pointing toward one of the best buying sprees in years. Merchants downtown and at major shopping centers report heavy traffic as shoppers being buying early for the best items. Friday was “dynamite,” one chain store manager said.
75 years ago
Nov. 28, 1946: Massena Mayor O.T. McGuiggan, by direction of the state fuel conservator, has called for a mandatory brownout which will last for an indefinite period. Affected will be all outdoor displays, such as theater marques, store windows, neon signs and other advertising. The proclamation also eliminates, for the time being, the planned lighting of the Massena streets for the Christmas season.
100 years ago
Nov. 28, 1921: The Frederic Remington art objects, which were stored in a vault in the basement of the Ogdensburg public library, which was damaged by fire Thanksgiving morning,were removed to the Hall residence across the street yesterday. The canvasses were in no wise damaged by the water that entered the vault. The pictures were unpacked and those that were touched by water were laid on boards to dry out.
125 years ago
Nov. 28, 1896: The street railway management is preparing for battle with the rigors and obstacles of a northern New York winter. There was run over the line this morning for the first time a new and apparently very effective snow plow, modeled much after those used on the best steam railroads.
150 years ago
Nov. 28, 1871: Get your skates ready! The Rink is to be overflowed. Yesterday “Goose Pond” was the favorite place of resort among the skaters.
The world
1861: The Confederate Congress admits Missouri to the Confederacy, although Missouri has not yet seceded from the Union.
1919: Lady Astor is elected the first woman in Parliament.
1925: The forerunner of the Grand Ole Opry, called the WSM Barn Dance, opens in Nashville, Tenn.
1935: The German Reich declares all men ages 18 to 45 as army reservists.
1943: Sir Winston Churchill, Joseph Stalin and Franklin D. Roosevelt meet at Tehran, Iran, to hammer out war aims.
1961: Ernie Davis becomes the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy.
1963: Cape Canaveral is renamed Cape Kennedy.
1971: The Anglican Church ordains the first two women as priests.
1975: East Timor declares independence from Portugal.
1980: Operation Morvarid (Iran-Iraq War); Iranian Navy destroys over 70% of Iraqi Navy.
1984: Republican Robert Dole is elected Senate majority leader.
1989: Communist Party of Czechoslovakia announces it will give up its monopoly on political power.
1991: South Ossetia declares independence from Georgia.
2002: Suicide bombers blow up an Israeli-owned hotel in Mombasa, Kenya.
