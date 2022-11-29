Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 29, 2012: Ogdensburg honors former firefighter for late-night rescue: Mr. Thornton on Monday night was awarded the state Senate’s Liberty Medal, a mayoral proclamation and plaque from the city for rescuing Brandy Middlemiss and her children, Patrick,3, and Lynze, 5, from a Nov. 12 house fire. Mr. Thorton, who works as a firefighter in Afghanistan, was in Ogdensburg for two weeks for the holiday, just time enough to make the rescue, Mayor William D. Nelson said.
25 years ago
Nov. 29, 1997: Watertown High Grad A Corporal in Marines: Marine Cpl. Henry M. Salgado was promoted to his present rank while serving with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, N.C. Mr. Salgado graduated from Watertown High School in 1995 and joined the Marine Corps in October of that year.
50 years ago
Nov. 29, 1972: The Lowville Academy and Central School Board adopted a new set of rules and regulations for the maintenance of order on school property at its meeting Monday night. Adopted as a result of legislation passed in Albany last spring, the rules include prohibitions against drinking and gambling on school premises, against the use of snowmobiles on the school grounds, and against disorderly conduct at school activities.
75 years ago
Nov. 29, 1947: Millard M. Leary, aviation machinist mate third class, is home on 90-day leave visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Donald J. Leary of Edwards, RD l. He is attached to the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge. Leary reenlisted in the Navy a year ago at the Watertown naval recruiting office.
100 years ago
Nov 29, 1922: A Liberty sedan which was seized by county officials while being used in transporting liquor several months ago will be sold by Sheriff Archie Gibson in Canton. Arthur Henderson of Mount Vernon, said to be the former owner, was arrested and fined $300.
125 years ago
Nov. 29, 1897: The following list of patents granted to citizens of New York state is expressly reported. William H. Burnett, Red Hook: can or jar closure. Charles W. Haight, Mount Vernon: can opener. John Haberling, Rochester: pancake turner. Harry D. Wood, and R.P. Deardoff, Syracuse: crank for bicycles.
150 years ago
Nov. 29, 1872: Although we consider Adams one of the nicest villages in Northern New York, still there is a great chance for improvement, so that it might be a city in time. All that is needed is a little energy! The morals of this place could also be improved —not that they are very bad — but they are not as good as they should be. What could be done to better the morals of our young men and boys more than a literary society that would have regular evenings for meeting, and leave their session room open every evening as a resort for our young men through the long winter evenings?
The world
1929 – U.S. Admiral Richard E. Byrd leads the first expedition to fly over the South Pole.
1943 – The second session of the Anti-Fascist Council for the National Liberation of Yugoslavia (AVNOJ), held to determine the post-war ordering of the country, concludes in Jajce (present-day Bosnia and Herzegovina).
1961 – Enos, a chimpanzee, is launched into space. The spacecraft orbits the Earth twice and splashes down off the coast of Puerto Rico.
1963 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson establishes the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
1963 – Trans-Canada Air Lines Flight 831 crashes shortly after takeoff from Montreal-Dorval International Airport, killing all 118 people on board.
2007 – The Armed Forces of the Philippines lay siege to the Peninsula Manila after soldiers led by Senator Antonio Trillanes stage a mutiny.
2009 – Maurice Clemmons shoots and kills four police officers inside a coffee shop in Lakewood, Wash.
