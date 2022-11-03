Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 3, 2012: The financially troubled Mercy Care Center of Northern New York will close permanently next year, terminating its 240 employees. Watertown Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham said he received a legal notice from Mercy Administrator Dennis A. Casey that indicates the facility will close between Feb. 7 and 20. “There has been no mystery about this. Everybody knew it was going to close in 2013,” Mr. Graham said Friday night.
25 years ago
Nov. 3, 1997: I consider your position on off-track betting in Jefferson County is wrong,” wrote Royce Cornell in Letters From the People. “I base my opposition on the underlying assumption of your editorials. In a perfect universe, banning OTB from Jefferson County would go a long way toward protecting ourselves from ourselves. But in the real world, your position not only denies the revenues that now flow from Jefferson into counties bordering us, but also fails to consider the couple of dozen jobs that a Jefferson OTB would offer. You may argue with my pragmatism, but when I see the daily numbers and Lotto in just about every market, the betting results from Vernon Downs in your sports page, a race track and a casino without an easy drive and OTB branches in neighboring counties, I submit that your position is wrong.
50 years ago
Nov. 3, 1972: City Manager Ronald G. Forbes today gave the City Council some administrative regulations for federal revenue sharing funds, and said the first partial payment of the city’s $550,000 share is expected to come in December. The Council has been split on the question of how to use the funds: capital and service improvements vs. property tax reduction.
75 years ago
Nov. 3, 1947: Just a hundred years ago, an election was held in this state which resulted in the complete transformation of the politics of Northern New York. Up until 1847, Northern New York had been Democratic territory. In the election of 1842, St. Lawrence county had been the banner Democratic county of the state. But in 1847, everything changed. That year Northern New York went Whig. And, when the Republican part, was organized in 1854, all this section swung to the Republican column where it has been ever since. Former Gov. Silas Wright, of Canton, idol of the Barnburner branch of the Democratic party, had died late in August 1847. The factional fight in the Democratic ranks had beaten him for reelection in 1846 and indignation of the Barnburners ran high.
100 years ago
Nov. 3, 1922: The Watertown Times has opened a branch office for the gathering of Gouverneur news in the Gouverneur Free Press office, with Archie C. Wagar of Watertown in charge. Any one having news items for The Times may reach him at 72-J.
125 years ago
Nov. 3, 1897: Potsdam — The weather here yesterday was fearful, cold, raw and rainy, which probably in a large measure accounts for the small vote polled. The vote yesterday was the smallest ever given by the town since the birth of the republican party. Although both sides polled only about one-quarter their usual vote, it was noticeable that the ratio of decrease was greater with the democrats.
150 years ago
Nov. 3, 1872: There is no better time for young men to enlist in the Republican ranks than now. We are morally certain of success, for the reason that we are right, and ought to suceed. The truth is with us. The argument is overwhelmingly in favor, and the Democrats know and feel its force.
The world
1908: William Howard Taft is elected the 27th President of the United States.
1911: Chevrolet officially enters the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T.
1918: The German Revolution of 1918–19 begins when 40,000 sailors take over the port in Kiel.
1960: The land that would become the Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge is established by an Act of Congress after a year-long legal battle that pitted local residents against Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials wishing to turn the Great Swamp into a major regional airport for jet aircraft.
1964: Lyndon B. Johnson is elected to a full term as U.S. president, winning 61% of the vote and 44 states, while Washington D.C. residents are able to vote in a presidential election for the first time, casting the majority of their votes for Lyndon Johnson.
1979: Greensboro massacre: Five members of the Communist Workers Party are shot dead and seven are wounded by a group of Klansmen and neo-Nazis during a “Death to the Klan” rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, United States.
1982: The Salang Tunnel fire in Afghanistan by kills 150–2,000 people.
1992: Democratic Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton defeats Republican President George H.W. Bush and Independent candidate Ross Perot in the 1992 United States presidential election.
1996: Abdullah Çatlı, the leader of the Turkish ultranationalist organization Grey Wolves, dies in the Susurluk car crash, leading to the resignation of Interior Minister Mehmet Agar (a leader of the True Path Party).
2014: One World Trade Center officially opens in New York City, replacing the Twin Towers after they were destroyed during the September 11 attacks.
2020: The 2020 United States presidential election takes place between Democratic Joe Biden and Republican incumbent President Donald Trump. On Nov. 7, Biden was declared the winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.