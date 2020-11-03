Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 3, 2010: William J. Clinton’s appearance in Watertown multiplied the crowd, but the former president’s message Monday was the same as the one delivered by local Republicans in a smaller rally down the street. To a cheering crowd of about 400, Mr. Clinton argued that it was his party’s candidate —Rep. William L. Owens, D-Plattsburgh — who was looking out for the majority of 23rd Congressional District residents.
25 years ago
Nov. 3, 1995: Plans are in the works to open a Nice ‘N’ Easy self-service gas station and convenience store on the site of the old Harrisville Central School building on Main Street. The town board voted unanimously Monday to accept a $12,000 bid on the property from Croghan businessman Lonnie J. Herzig, who plans to demolish the old school before building the gas station. Officials say the deal will save taxpayers thousands of dollars, since they won’t have pay for demolishing the dilapidated, town-owned building.
50 years ago
Nov. 3, 1970: A very heavy, if not a record, vote appears assured for Northern New York as voters went to the polls early and steadily today. Good weather provided one reason why the vote was reported to be “above normal.” A few localized contests plus the torrid U.S. senatorial race and the interest in the gubernatorial contest were other reasons for attracting the voters.
75 years ago
Nov. 3, 1945: At a meeting attended by 40 Dairymen’s League members and businessmen held in the Municipal building at Lyons Falls on Friday, it was unanimously approved that the Dairymen’s League purchase the Lyons Falls milk plant from the Borden’s Farm Product Division.
100 years ago
Nov. 3, 1920: Watertown in fall dress as viewed from a few thousand feet in the air is a picture that cannot be painted by the greatest artist and it cannot be imagined by anyone who has not actually seen it from this altitude. A representative of The Times took a trip with Pilot Stuart J. Davies Sunday and after it was all over thought, “Well, that’s 15 minutes of the past six months that I haven’t heard anything about the election.”
125 years ago
Nov. 3, 1895: A trip was taken by local manufacturers on Wednesday to Newton Falls, to inspect the new plant which has been in process of construction there. The crowd of business men were pleased with the enterprise which has been pushed to a successful completion in the very heart of the wilderness of the Adirondacks.
150 years ago
Nov. 3, 1870: Walk around on Arsenal Street and see the finest display of mammoth bill posters ever seen in the city. Should you ask for the “bill sticker” who did the job, we should refer you to Mr. Eugene Clark.
The world
1794: Thomas Paine is released from a Parisian jail with help from the American ambassador James Monroe. He was arrested for having offended the Robespierre faction.
1883: The U.S. Supreme Court declares American Indians to be “dependent aliens.”
1903: Walker Evans, photographer best known for his Great Depression photos for the Farmers Security Administration (FSA), is born in St. Louis.
1918: The German fleet at Kiel mutinies. This is the first act leading to Germany’s capitulation in World War I.
1957: The Soviet Union launches Sputnik II with the dog Laika, the first animal in space, aboard.
1964: Robert F. Kennedy, brother of the slain president John F. Kennedy, is elected as a senator from New York.
1964: For the first time, residents of Washington, D.C., are allowed to vote in the U.S. presidential election.
1969: U.S. President Richard Nixon, speaking on TV and radio, asks the “silent majority” of the American people to support his policies and the continuing war effort in Vietnam.
1973: NASA launches Mariner 10, the first probe to reach Mercury.
1979: Ku Klux Klansmen and neo-Nazis kill five and wound seven members of the Communist Workers Party during a “Death to the Klan” rally in Greensboro, N.C.; the incident becomes known as the Greensboro Massacre.
1986: The Lebanese magazine Ash-Shiraa reports the U.S. has secretly been selling weapons to Iran in order to secure the release of seven American hostages being held by pro-Iranian groups in Lebanon, in what later became known as the Iran-Contra Affair.
1997: U.S. imposes economic sanctions against Sudan in response to human rights abuses and support of Islamic extremist groups.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.