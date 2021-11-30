Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 30, 2011: Service at Watertown International Airport should not be affected as American Eagle Airlines’ owner goes through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company said Tuesday. Jefferson County officials are watching the process, but do not believe the result will harm local service. The county recently celebrated the beginning of American Eagle service at the airport in Dexter.
25 years ago
Nov. 30, 1996: Watertown moviegoers can look forward to the possibility of a wider choice of films by next Thanksgiving. Hoyts Cinemas Corp. is studying a proposal to expand its eight-screen Salmon Run Mall Cinemas to 12 screens. This summer, the theater chain added four screens to its Stateway Cinema off Arsenal Street, creating a total of eight at that complex. This month, Hoyts increased its regular adult prices from $6.75 to $7 at the mall and from $2.25 to $2.99 at Stateway Cinema 8.
50 years ago
Nov. 30, 1971: The first major storm of the pre-winter season dumped up to 10 inches of wet snow across Northern New York overnight and forecasters indicated that an additional one to two inch accumulation can be expected by tonight. Six city plows along with cinder-spreader trucks were pressed into service in the City of Watertown today as a 30-man work force assembled for the snow removal task.
75 years ago
Nov. 30, 1946: Fifty boxes of Italian lemons, the first to arrive in Watertown in six years, have been received by the M. de Franco Fruit and Produce firm, 219 King street. The lemons are expected to retail for 59 cents per dozen (about $8 in 2021).
100 years ago
Nov. 30, 1921: An alligator was found in Black River by Charles Harper near his farm in Carthage Saturday. The alligator had been dead only a short time. It was between two and three feet long. How it came there is not known. It is thought that it may have been put in the river by some person who brought it from the south. Christian Ellis has it on exhibition at his home and a number of people have stopped to see it. He expects to have it mounted.
125 years ago
Nov. 30, 1896: There were multitudes of rueful teachers this morning, as the various pupils wended their way back to their schools, having enjoyed a brief respite from them the latter part of last week on account of Thanksgiving. They will now attend steadily to their books until the fortnight’s vacation at Christmastide.
150 years ago
Nov. 30, 1871: O. G. Staples broke ground to-day for eight new houses on Stone street. Mr. Staples builds these houses under contract for A. M. Harris & Son, of the American Hotel. The houses are all to be alike, and to be completed by the first day of June, 1872.
The world
1782: The British sign a preliminary agreement in Paris, recognizing American independence.
1900: Oscar Wilde dies in a Paris hotel room after saying of the room’s wallpaper: “One of us had to go.”
1906: President Theodore Roosevelt publicly denounces segregation of Japanese schoolchildren in San Francisco.
1935: Non-belief in Nazism is proclaimed grounds for divorce in Germany.
1950: President Truman declares that the United States will use the A-bomb to get peace in Korea.
1974: Pioneer II sends photos back to NASA as it nears Jupiter.
1979: Pope John Paul II becomes the first pope in 1,000 years to attend an Orthodox mass.
1982: Thriller, Michael Jackson’s second solo album, released; the album, produced by Quincy Jones, became the best-selling album in history.
1993: U.S. President Bill Clinton signs the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act (better known as the Brady Bill) into law.
1994: MS Achille Lauro, a ship with long history of problems including a 1985 terrorist hijacking, catches fire off the coast of Somalia.
1995: Operation Desert Storm officially comes to an end.
1998: Exxon and Mobil oil companies agree to a $73.7 billion merge, creating the world’s largest company, Exxon-Mobil.
2004: On the game show Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings loses after 74 consecutive victories. It is the longest winning streak in game-show history, earning him a total of over $3 million.
2005: John Sentamu becomes Archbishop of York, making him the Church of England’s first black archbishop.
