Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 30, 2012: No one who knew Gouverneur native Philip J. Hanlon as a youngster growing up in Gouverneur was surprised by Thursday’s announcement that he was named the next president of Dartmouth College.
25 years ago
Nov. 30, 1997: LOWVILLE; World War II Veterans Dinner: For World War II veterans and their spouses, Dec. 7, Lowville Memorial Post 162, American Legion. Free prime rib dinner.
50 years ago
Nov. 30, 1972: CANTON — James Kavanaugh, poet, author and a former priest, will give a public lecture tonight at 8 in the Edward John Noble University Center auditorium at St. Lawrence University. The program, sponsored by the University Center Association, is free of charge.
75 years ago
Nov. 30, 1947: CANTON —Negotiations for resuming the war-interrupted series of conferences on Canadian-American affairs sponsored by St. Lawrence University and Queens University of Kingston, Ontario, were held this week at a meeting in Kingston of representatives from both universities.
100 years ago
Nov. 30, 1922: Brooms were one thing and sweeping another, but until the Eureka Vacuum Cleaner was designed and developed the job of eradicating the dust and dirt from the house was never really accomplished. The Eureka costs $53.50, with all the attachments and can be bought on the easy payment plan — an initial payment places one in your home. Northern New York Utilities Inc., Watertown, N.y.
125 years ago
Nov. 30, 1897: Life insurance is an institution which elevates the moral, financial and industrial condition of its patrons. There is no getting life insurance, or any other desirable thing, without paying for it. Many men object to the expense of carrying an insurance policy on the absurd ground that it is out of proportion to the benefits conferred, and others are fascinated by schemes of “cheap insurance.” — Henry D. Goodale, district agent of Watertown Mutual Life Insurance Co.
150 years ago
Nov. 30, 1872: Anna Dickinson, whose visit here on Monday evening has already become widely known, will, we are assured, from the rapid sale of tickets this morning, be welcomed by the largest audience that ever greeted her in Watertown. Joan of Arc, is the fitting theme of her lecture. Of lady orators in this country Anna Dickinson is the princess.
The world
1954 — In Sylacauga, Ala., the Hodges meteorite crashes through a roof and hits a woman taking an afternoon nap; this is the only documented case in the Western Hemisphere of a human being hit by a rock from space. The woman, Ann Hodges, survived.
1982 — Michael Jackson’s sixth solo studio album, “Thriller,” is released worldwide, ultimately becoming the best-selling record album in history.
1994 — MS Achille Lauro catches fire off the coast of Somalia.
1995 — Official end of Operation Desert Storm.
1995 — U.S. President Bill Clinton visits Northern Ireland and speaks in favor of the “Northern Ireland peace process” to a huge rally at Belfast City Hall; he calls IRA fighters “yesterday’s men.”
1999 — Exxon and Mobil sign a $73.7 billion agreement to merge, thus creating ExxonMobil, the world’s largest company.
1999 — British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems merge to form BAE Systems, Europe’s largest defense contractor and the fourth largest aerospace firm in the world.
2001 — Gary Ridgway is apprehended and charged with four murders. He was eventually convicted of a total of 49 murders.
