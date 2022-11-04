Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 4, 2012: For all the disparate tasks the position entails, the race for the House of Representatives seat in the north country comes down to a relatively simple question: Which candidate is better equipped to bring jobs to the area? In the past six months, Rep William L. Owens, D-Plattsburg, and Matthew A. Doheney, a Republican of Watertown, have pleaded their experience prior to running for Congress. ANd according to people who work with both men in the private sector, the north country would be well served by both. But ask the candidates themselves, and they’ll tell you there will be a star choice when voters got to the polls Tuesday.
25 years ago
Nov. 4, 1997: Jane Carlson started playing tennis for Copenhagen when she was in eighth grade. She used to watch some of the older girls on the court. They were the team’s leaders. And there was plenty of talent to admire. But this fall was different for Carlson. She was the teams’ returning league all-star, its top singles player, its lone senior. She was the leader. And what a year she had. In short, Carlson set a new standard for Copenhagen tennis.
50 years ago
Nov. 4, 1972: State and federal programs designed to help fill needs of migrant children appear to be succeeding, said Dr. Harold W. Nash, who supervises a volunteer tutoring group of Oswego State University College students teaching migrant children at Sodus three days a week. Five Oswego State students from Northern New York are taking part in the program.
75 years ago
Nov. 4, 1947: The annual institute of the Watertown unit of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union will be held Thursday in the Union room, Flower building annex. The institute will convene with a welcome by Mrs. G.H. VanVoast, who will preside as president of the local unit.
100 years ago
Nov. 4, 1922: Probably there is nothing in which this region is so rich and yet of which its people are so ignorant as the group of caves that in a place having fewer natural attractions would make it a most famous sight-seeing spot. Perhaps the cave that sounds the most intriguing in these Volsteadian days of ours is one that opens in Water street under a building formerly known as “Steve Ryan’s Place.” The “Beer Cave,” as it is better known, is only one of a great number in this vicinity. Careful experiments have shown the temperature inside of some of the caves to be at 32 degrees, when the temperature in the sand outside was 92 degrees.
125 years ago
Nov. 4, 1897: The revival services at State Street M.E. church last evening were well attended, the lecture room being well filled. Rev. A.D. Webster, presiding elder of Adams district, Northern New York conference, preached an earnest and able sermon, and was attentively listened to by an appreciative congregation. He related some of his religious experiences and said that any professing follower of Christ was just the kind of a Christian they themselves wished to be. He said that when we say we wish to be an earnest and faithful Christian and do not strive with all our might to be one, we are deceiving ourselves. We are just what we desire to be.
150 years ago
Nov. 4, 1872: Election day being now a legal holiday, and as all printers desire to serve their country on that occasion, we shall issue no paper to-morrow. Look for good news on Wednesday.
The world
1952 – The United States government establishes the National Security Agency, or NSA.
1966 – The Arno River floods Florence, Italy, to a maximum depth of 6.7 m (22 ft), leaving thousands homeless and destroying millions of masterpieces of art and rare books. Venice is also submerged on the same day at its record all-time acqua alta of 194 cm (76 in).
1967 – Iberia Flight 062 crashes in Blackdown, West Sussex, killing all 37 people on board including British actress June Thorburn.
1973 – The Netherlands experiences the first car-free Sunday caused by the 1973 oil crisis. Highways are used only by cyclists and roller skaters.
1979 – Iran hostage crisis: A group of Iranian college students overruns the U.S. embassy in Tehran and takes 90 hostages.
2008 – Barack Obama becomes the first person of biracial or African-American descent to be elected as President of the United States.
2010 – Aero Caribbean Flight 883 crashes into Guasimal, Sancti Spíritus; all 68 passengers and crew are killed.
2010 – Qantas Flight 32, an Airbus A380, suffers an uncontained engine failure over Indonesia shortly after taking off from Singapore, crippling the jet. The crew manage to safely return to Singapore, saving all 469 passengers and crew.
2015 – A cargo plane crashes shortly after takeoff from Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, killing at least 37 people.
2015 – A building collapses in the Pakistani city of Lahore resulting in at least 45 deaths and at least 100 injuries.
