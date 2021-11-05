Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 5, 2011: The soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division have a new leader. Maj. Gen. James L. Terry relinquished command of Fort Drum and the division to Maj. Gen. Mark A. Milley during a change-of-command ceremony Friday at Magrath Sports Complex as many local, state and national dignitaries, including Army Secretary John M. McHugh, watched.
25 years ago
Nov. 5, 1996: St. Lawrence County Sheriff Keith K. Knowlton was given the go-ahead Monday night to suit up a volunteer unit of senior citizen patrol officers. The county legislature voted 13-2 to create a citizen patrol program that will put 12 seniors in uniforms and patrol cars this year and add another 12 volunteers next year.
50 years ago
Nov. 5, 1971: The first snowfall of the autumn season brought a touch of winter to Northern New York today, dumping up to four inches with the heaviest accumulation in the Barnes Corners section of Lewis County. Forecasters said snow flurries, showers and occasional thunder can be expected today with more flurries on Friday.
75 years ago
Nov. 5, 1946: The eviction of 75 families residing in the housing area on Pine Camp by the end of this month has been ordered by the federal government in a move which will intensify the acute housing shortage in this area. Those affected are, for the most part, families of persons employed in civilian capacities on the reservation whose jobs will also be terminated.
100 years ago
Nov. 5, 1921: Underground leaks totaling 308,000 gallons a day in the city water system were brought to light as a result of the pitometer survey which has been in progress in Ogdensburg the past three months and which was concluded yesterday. The work cost about $2,000 and the city water board believes that the money was well spent, as the abnormal consumption of water has been a source of worry to the board for several years.
125 years ago
Nov. 5, 1896: What would have been a fair-sized audience at the City opera house was disappointed last night by being informed, when they arrived at the theatre for “Richard III,” that there would be no performance. It was advertised to be accompanied by elaborate scenery. The company arrived yesterday on time, but the scenery was delayed in crossing the St. Lawrence from Brockville. Manager Gates refused to permit the performance without the scenery.
150 years ago
Nov. 5, 1871: The society for aiding the Chicago sufferers shipped one box of goods on the 1st instant, and two on the 3d, containing all kinds of wearing apparel for men and women, bedding &c. These were contributed by the benevolent people of Evans Mills, who hold themselves in readiness to respond promptly to the call for aid from that desolated city.
The world
1605: Guy Fawkes is betrayed and arrested in an attempt to blow up the British Parliament in the “Gunpowder Plot.” Ever since, England has celebrated Guy Fawkes Day.
1814: Having decided to abandon the Niagara frontier, the American army blows up Fort Erie.
1872: Susan B. Anthony is arrested for trying to vote.
1935: Parker Brothers company launches “Monopoly,” a game of real estate and capitalism.
1940: President Franklin D. Roosevelt is re-elected for third term.
1968: Shirley Chisholm of Brooklyn, New York, becomes the first elected African American woman to serve in the House of Representatives.
1968: Richard Nixon is elected 37th president of the United States.
1995: Andre Dallaire’s attempt to assassinate Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien is foiled when the minister’s wife locks the door.
2003: Gary Ridgway, known as the Green River Killer, pleads guilty to 48 counts of murder.
2006: Former president of Iraq Saddam Hussein, along with Barzan Ibrahim al-Tikriti and Awad Hamed al-Bandar, is sentenced to death for the massacre of 148 Shi’a Muslims in 1982.
2007: Chang’e 1, China’s first lunar satellite, begins its orbit of the moon.
2009: The deadliest mass shooting at a U.S. military installation occurs at Fort Hood, Texas, when U.S. Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan kills 13 and wounds 29.
