Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 6, 2011: Village and town officials joined company executives Friday as Big Lots opened in Potsdam. Earlier this year, Big Lots officials announced they had signed a seven-year lease to occupy a portion of Hackett’s Plaza next to Kinney Drugs. The lot sat empty for nearly two years after Hackett’s left the plaza. A portion of the complex next to Big Lots, formerly occupied by Giant Tiger, remains vacant.
25 years ago
Nov. 6, 1996: President Bill Clinton managed to loosen the Republican stranglehold on Jefferson County Tuesday. The president received 15,386 votes or 49 percent of Jefferson County’s vote, compared to Bob Dole’s 11,325 votes or 36 percent. Ross Perot received 4,350 votes or about 14 percent. Decreased overall turnout may have accounted for the local Republican slide; it was at least 10 percent lower than four years ago despite a record number of registered voters this year.
50 years ago
Nov. 6, 1971: Voters in the Malone Central School District Thursday turned down a second proposal calling for construction of a new elementary school at a cost of $2,270,000. The vote was 692 yes and 1,598 no. Dr. Bernard L. Cohen, calling the defeat a “great loss to the children,” indicated that the vote would not come up again.
75 years ago
Nov. 6, 1946: Watertown and Jefferson county contributed substantially to the more than 600,000 majority by which Governor Dewey was returned to office in New York state’s first postwar gubernatorial election Tuesday. In the county as a whole, Dewey ran up a 12,123 margin over his Democratic coalition opponent, U.S. Senator James M. Mead.
100 years ago
Nov. 6, 1921: The first snow storm of the season occurred in Ogdensburg early today. The fall was light but sufficient to cover the ground and small boys had their first chance to roll snow balls.
125 years ago
Nov. 6, 1896: A very quiet election was held in Ogdensburg. There were no fights and the vote was mostly on straight party vote. The “floaters” hung off for money and refused to vote because there was none, neither party having any to spend. In the second district of the fourth ward, 75 of them congregated in a field about 200 yards from the polling place and sent couriers to the leaders of both parties asking that they make them an offer.
150 years ago
Nov. 6, 1871: The “handy” hat brush is one of the novelties of the season. It may be carried in the hat lining and costs 25 cents. A. Tubbs & Son are sole agents in Watertown.
The world
1860: Abraham Lincoln is elected 16th president of the United States.
1861: Jefferson Davis is elected to a six-year term as president of the Confederacy.
1911: Maine becomes a dry state.
1917: The Bolshevik “October Revolution” (Oct. 25 on the old Russian calendar), led by Vladimir Lenin and Leon Trotsky, seizes power in Petrograd.
1923: As European inflation soars, one loaf of bread in Berlin is reported to be worth about 140 billion German marks.
1973: Coleman Young becomes the first African-American mayor of Detroit, Mich.
1985: Guerrillas of the leftist 19th of April Movement seize Colombia’s Palace of Justice in Bogata; during the two-day siege and the military assault to retake the building over 100 people are killed, including 11 of the 25 Supreme Court justices.
1986: The Iran arms-for-hostages deal is revealed, damaging the Reagan administration.
1995: The Rova of Antananarivo, home of Madagascar’s sovereigns from the 16th to the 19th centuries, is destroyed by fire.
1999: Australia’s voters reject a referendum to make the country a republic with a president appointed by Parliament.
