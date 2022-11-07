Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 7, 2012: Three Lewis County employees are going to Long Island to help the Superstorm Sandy clean-up effort. Donald E. Mallette, a county code enforcement officer, left Saturday for a one-week stint assisting code officials in Islip, according to County Manager David H. Pendergast.
25 years ago
Nov. 7, 1997: No health insurance; school-age children working early in the morning and late at night; borrowing on tomorrow just to pay today’s bills and an ever-shrinking group of true believers was the picture painted of the north country dairy industry Thursday. About 30 farmers stepped up to speak and three times that number attended a hearing called by state Sens. James W. Wright, R-Watertown, and John R. Kuhl Jr., R-Hammondsport, chairman of the Senate Agricultural Committee, at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.
50 years ago
Nov. 7, 1972: I am a veteran of World War II. I fought in the Battle of the Bulge. I was wounded three times in action. I am now a disabled man. It would make me, a disabled veteran, very happy if you the editor, would please have my letter published in the Watertown, N.Y., papers. It would make me very happy to receive get well cards, letters or birthday cards. My birthday is on the 4th of November. Since I am disabled, I have a lot of time to read. It makes me very happy to receive mail. — Letter written by Albert Yurosky of McDonald, Pa.
75 years ago
Nov. 7, 1947: Percy L. Barker, 158 Paddock Street, retired division engineer of the St. Lawrence division of the New York Central, and prominent gardener, was presented with a 50-year service medal of the grand lodge of Free and Accepted Masons by the grand lodge of New Hampshire through Kenneth E. Nims, city, district deputy grand master of the state of New York for the second Jefferson-Lewis district at the state communication of Watertown Lodge, No. 49, F. & A. M. at 7:30 Wednesday.
100 years ago
Nov. 7, 1922: Gouverneur — Use of soft coal was today blamed for the fire at Hailesboro yesterday afternoon about 3 which badly damaged the two-story frame school building containing the High school, intermediate and primary departments. The 55 children, although trained in fire drill, forgot their training but nevertheless left the building in fairly orderly fashion, even remembering their books. the loss will be more than $2,500, partly covered by insurance.
125 years ago
Nov. 7, 1897: What do the Children Drink? Don’t give them tea or coffee. Have you tried GRAIN-O? It is delicious and nourishing and takes the place of coffee. The more Grain-O you give the children the more health you distribute through their systems. Graino-O is made of pure grains, and when properly prepared tastes like the choice grades of coffee but costs about half as much. All grocers sell it.
150 years ago
Nov. 7, 1872: We confess we do not know under what law Susan B. Anthony, of Rochester, and several other ladies of that city voted on election day. But it is asserted that they did also vote, without opposition. It is not unlikely that a test case is to be made of these to secure a judicial decision on their right to the elective franchise.
The world
1913: The first day of the Great Lakes Storm of 1913, a massive blizzard that ultimately killed 250 and caused over $5 million (about $118,098,000 in 2013 dollars) damage. Winds reach hurricane force on this date.
1917: The October Revolution, which gets its name from the Julian calendar date of 25 October, occurs, according to the Gregorian calendar; on this date, the Bolsheviks storm the Winter Palace.
1917: World War I: The Third Battle of Gaza ends, with British forces capturing Gaza from the Ottoman Empire.
1918: The 1918 influenza epidemic spreads to Western Samoa, killing 7,542 (about 20% of the population) by the end of the year.
1929: In New York City, the Museum of Modern Art opens to the public.
1931: The Chinese Soviet Republic is proclaimed on the anniversary of the October Revolution.
1944: Franklin D. Roosevelt is elected for a record fourth term as president of the United States.
2000: The controversial U.S. presidential election is later resolved in the Bush v. Gore Supreme Court case, electing George W. Bush as the 43rd President of the United States.
2000: The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration discovers one of the country’s largest LSD labs inside a converted military missile silo in Wamego, Kansas.
2004: Iraq War: The interim government of Iraq calls for a 60-day state of emergency as U.S. forces storm the insurgent stronghold of Fallujah.
2007: The Jokela school shooting in Jokela, Tuusula, Finland, takes place, resulting in the death of nine people.
2012: An earthquake off the Pacific coast of Guatemala kills at least 52 people.
2017: Shamshad TV is attacked by armed gunmen and suicide bombers, with a security guard killed and 20 people wounded; ISIS claims responsibility for the attack.
