The north
10 years ago
Nov. 7, 2011: The city Planning Board hammered out revisions to Watertown’s regulations for fences in front yards. The changes came up Tuesday after a dispute between two Haley Street neighbors over a newly constructed fence. The Planning Board unanimously agreed that fences should be a maximum of 4 feet tall and have enough space within the fence to allow people to have 33 percent visibility. It also would require a 5-foot setback from all city sidewalks.
25 years ago
Nov. 7, 1996: A pipe bomb “made to injure or kill somebody” was found this morning in the Family Court hallway in the Jefferson County Office Building on Arsenal Street. All of the nearby buildings were evacuated, and the county building was closed for the day while police and Fort Drum soldiers, using two dogs trained in bomb detection, searched the structure’s eight levels. The device was deactivated by a team from the 55th Explosives Ordnance Disposal Company, Fort Drum.
50 years ago
Nov. 7, 1971: The four-month-old strike of Communications Workers against New York Telephone Company erupted into some violence, a great deal of booing, shouting and a chase from Massena Airport, led by St. Lawrence county sheriffs, when a group of New England telephone supervisory personnel arrived by plane at Massena Airport Friday night. Members of striking Communication Workers of America, Local 1128, and their families, met the plane at the airport to protest the importation of telephone personnel to do their work.
75 years ago
Nov. 7, 1946: A surging crowd of housewives, which filled the Mohican store this morning to buy soap, threatened to get out of hand and a call was made to police headquarters. Approximately 400 persons crowded into the store, pushing and hauling to get up to counters where soap and soap powder, scarce commodities, were being dispensed by clerks.
100 years ago
Nov. 7, 1921: The Harding hotel will open in Sackets Harbor by May 1 in the three story brick building in Main street erected in 1825 and one of the landmarks of the village. Sackets Harbor has been without a hotel since the fire of Jan. 4, 1920, that destroyed the Eveleigh house. Mr. Gloyd names the hotel in honor of President Harding.
125 years ago
Nov. 7, 1896: A pedestrian fell through the closed opening of the sewer basin at the Arcade street entrance of Paddock arcade last evening. Several persons have shared the same accident. The iron lid is loose and tips up, being unable to bear a man’s weight.
150 years ago
Nov. 7, 1871: Thirty-four boxes of clothing, hardware, &c., contributed by the people of Canton, and valued at $2,000, were shipped to Wisconsin, by express and freight, on Monday, for the sufferers by the late fires.
The world
1665: The London Gazette, the oldest surviving journal, is first published.
1811: Rebellious Native Americans, in a conspiracy organized in defiance of the United States government by Tecumseh, Shawnee chief, are defeated during his absence in the Battle of the Wabash (or Tippecanoe) by William Henry Harrison, governor of Indiana Territory.
1881: Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday, two participants in Tombstone, Ariz.’s, famous Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, are jailed as the hearings on what happened in the fight grow near.
1916: President Woodrow Wilson is re-elected, but the race is so close that all votes must be counted before an outcome can be determined, so the results are not known until Nov. 11.
1917: The Bolsheviks, led by Lenin, take power in Russia.
1921: Benito Mussolini declares himself to be leader of the National Fascist Party in Italy.
1940: Tacoma Bridge in Washington State collapses.
1943: British troops launch a limited offensive along the coast of Burma.
1944: President Franklin D. Roosevelt is elected to a fourth term by defeating Thomas Dewey.
1956: UN General Assembly calls for France, Israel and the UK to immediately withdraw their troops from Egypt.
1967: In Cleveland, Ohio, Carl B. Stokes becomes the first African American elected mayor of a major American city.
1967: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs a bill establishing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
1972: President Richard Nixon is re-elected.
1973: Congress overrides Pres. Richard M. Nixon’s veto of the War Powers Resolution that limited presidential power to wage ware without congressional approval.
1975: A uprising in Bangladesh kills Brig. Gen. Khaled Mosharraf and frees Maj. Gen. Ziaur Rahman, future president of the country, from house arrest.
1983: A bomb explodes in the U.S. Capitol’s Senate Chambers area, causing $250,000 damages but no one is harmed; a group calling itself the Armed Resistance Unit claimed the bomb was retaliation for U.S. military involvement in Grenada and Lebanon.
1989: Douglas Wilder wins Virginia’s gubernatorial election, becoming the first elected African American governor in the US; during Reconstruction Mississippi had an acting governor and Louisiana had an appointed governor who were black.
1990: Mary Robinson becomes the first woman elected President of the Republic of Ireland.
1994: The world’s first internet radio broadcast originates from WXYC, the student radio station of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
2000: Election Day in the U.S. ends with the winner between presidential candidates George W. Bush and Al Gore still undecided.
2000: Hilary Rodham Clinton becomes the first First Lady (1993–2001) elected to public office in the U.S. when she wins a U.S. Senate seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.