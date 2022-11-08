Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Nov. 8, 2012: An Ogdensburg mother who grew up near New York Air Brake intends to make a formal request for the Department of Health to conduct a study on birth defects possibly associated with poolutants dumped years ago at the Starbuck Avenue plant. The mother, whose two sons suffered from a rare brain illness, said Wednesday night she will send an email as early as today to James A. Bowers, a Health Department research scientist, to ask the department to investigate birth defects of children near the former Air Brake site.
25 years ago
Nov. 8, 1997: Lake Ontario retained its No. 1 position as the most popular fishing water in New York last year, but it lost ground to the St. Lawrence River, which even attracted more anglers than Lake Erie, according to a statewide fishing survey for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
50 years ago
Nov. 8, 1972: Two new stores opened on the Lowville Plaza at the south end of the village this morning. Neisner Brothers Junior Department Store opened with 50,000 square feet of space and B. O. Kinney Drug Store opened with 6,000 square feet of space. The Neisner Store will employ more than 75 local personnel. The Kinney store is the 19th in the firm’s Northern New York chain.
75 years ago
Nov. 8, 1947: Massena — Fire swept the top floor of a three-story apartment building at 154 Center St., routed eleven families and left three of those permanently without homes last night. The blaze reportedly started when Everett Zeller, who with his wife and nine-month-old daughter, Sandra, occupied the north-east apartment on the third floor, put some kerosene on the stove to “pep it up.” The fuel blazed, caught on a piece of furniture and soon was out of control. Hero of the tragedy was 17-year-old Joseph Vierno, jr., son of Mrs. Ina W. Vierno, who has an apartment on the ground floor. Young Vierno carried four children to safety.
100 years ago
Nov. 8, 1922: With the teams in the first and second divisions all in a tie, the standings in the Industrial Bowling League are the most unusual recorded in any 10-pen circuit here in some time. By a coincidence the figures after each club are the same but the four leading aggregations have five games won and one lost, while the tally of the lower quartet is just the reverse with five defeats and a single victory. Babcocks, Devendorgs, the Freight Terminal and Knowltons were the winners of the matches Tuesday night and each made a clean sweep of the three games against their opponents.
125 years ago
Nov. 8, 1897: In the assembly chamber of the new City hall building Wednesday evening Miss Mary French Field, daughter of the much loved poet, the late Eugene Field, will give an entertainment which will consist of readings from her father’s poems. Miss Field has gained favorable comment from the press, and her appearance in Watertown is looked forward to with the pleasant anticipation. Tickets are on sale at the bookstore of Sterling and D.S. Miller & Co., at 50 cents to all parts of the house.
150 years ago
Nov. 8, 1872: Now the election is over, it is an excellent time to pay your subscription to the Times. Do not delay this matter longer.
The world
1950: Korean War: United States Air Force Lt. Russell J. Brown, while piloting an F-80 Shooting Star, shoots down two North Korean MiG-15s in the first jet aircraft-to-jet aircraft dogfight in history.
1957: Pan Am Flight 7 disappears between San Francisco and Honolulu. Wreckage and bodies are discovered a week later.
1960: John F. Kennedy is elected as the 35th President of the United States, defeating incumbent Vice President Richard Nixon, who would later be elected president in 1968 and 1972.
1965: American Airlines Flight 383 crashes in Constance, Kentucky, killing 58.
1966: Former Massachusetts Attorney General Edward Brooke becomes the first African American elected to the United States Senate since Reconstruction.
1966: U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs into law an antitrust exemption allowing the National Football League to merge with the upstart American Football League.
1972: American pay television network Home Box Office (HBO) launches.
1973: The right ear of John Paul Getty III is delivered to a newspaper outlet along with a ransom note, convincing his father to pay US$2.9 million.
1977: Manolis Andronikos, a Greek archaeologist and professor at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, discovers the tomb of Philip II of Macedon at Vergina.
1988: U.S. Vice President George H. W. Bush is elected as the 41st president.
1994: Republican Revolution: On the night of the 1994 United States midterm elections, Republicans make historic electoral gains by securing massive majorities in both houses of Congress (54 seats in the House and eight seats in the Senate, additionally), thus bringing to a close four decades of Democratic domination.
1999: Bruce Miller is killed at his junkyard near Flint, Michigan. His wife Sharee Miller, who convinced her online lover Jerry Cassaday to kill him (before later killing himself) was convicted of the crime, in what became the world’s first Internet murder.
2002: Iraq disarmament crisis: UN Security Council Resolution 1441: The United Nations Security Council unanimously approves a resolution on Iraq, forcing Saddam Hussein to disarm or face “serious consequences”.
2004: Iraq War: More than 10,000 U.S. troops and a small number of Iraqi army units participate in a siege on the insurgent stronghold of Fallujah.
2006: Israeli-Palestinian conflict: The Israeli Defense Force kill 19 Palestinian civilians in their homes during the shelling of Beit Hanoun.
2011: The potentially hazardous asteroid 2005 YU55 passes 0.85 lunar distances from Earth (about 324,600 kilometres or 201,700 miles), the closest known approach by an asteroid of its brightness since 2010 XC15 in 1976.
2013: Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest tropical cyclones ever recorded, strikes the Visayas region of the Philippines; the storm left at least 6,340 people dead with over 1,000 still missing, and caused $2.86 billion (2013 USD) in damage.
2016: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly announces the withdrawal of ₹500 and ₹1000 denomination banknotes.
2016: Donald Trump is elected the 45th President of the United States, defeating Hillary Clinton, the first woman ever to receive a major party’s nomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.